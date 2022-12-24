Trevor Bauer Reinstated to the MLB: A timeline of the controversial pitcher's sexual assault scandal

It seems that Trevor Bauer derailed his career as quickly as he rose to superstardom. On April 29, 2022, the controversial pitcher of the Los Angeles Dodgers was handed a 324-game suspension by the MLB after he was accused of sexually assaulting, choking, and hitting a woman during two sexual encounters.

Following an appeal by Bauer and his legal team, the MLB announced Thursday that they reduced his 324-game suspension to 194 games. Since he has already served 194 games, Bauer has been reinstated immediately by the league.

Ryan Garcia (In the Lab🧪) @RyanGarciaESM Just a reminder that Trevor Bauer:



- Harassed a woman online

- Showed active support for theories that would suggest Jews “run the world”

- has accredited sexual abuse allegations

- is racist



On June 30, 2021, Bauer was under investigation for the alleged assault of a San Diego woman that May. The woman alleged that the two had met on April 21 and that she had been physically and sexually assaulted by him on two separate occasions.

MLB placed Bauer on administrative leave on July 2, 2021, before undergoing a civil hearing in August to remove a temporary restraining order granted to the accuser. On the 20th of August, the restraining order was lifted as the judge deemed that Bauer was not a threat to the woman.

As the investigation continued, the MLB extended Trevor Bauer's administrative lead for the remainder of the 2021 season. In March of 2022, he filed defamation lawsuits against Deadspin, The Athletic, and former reporter of The Athletic, Molly Knight.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Trevor Bauer has been reinstated by MLB, effective immediately after his suspension was reduced to 194 games. Trevor Bauer has been reinstated by MLB, effective immediately after his suspension was reduced to 194 games. https://t.co/Ni6YGDq6Bg

The following month, he was issued the longest suspension under the sport's domestic violence policy. Originally, the suspension would not have allowed Bauer to play until the 19th game of the 2024 season, however, following the appeal process, Trevor Bauer has been fully reinstated and is eligible to return to action.

A look at Trevor Bauer's final season before his suspension

Coming off a Cy Young-winning 2020 season with the Cincinnati Reds, Bauer signed a 3-year, $102 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers which included opt-out clauses for both the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Bauer would start 17 games before being placed on administrative leave, posting a record of 8-5. Through those starts, he posted a 2.59 ERA while recording 137 strikeouts.

