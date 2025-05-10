Trevor Bauer reveals what it felt like facing one of NPB’s top arms in the batter’s box

Trevor Bauer is enjoying his time back in NPB. After spending 2024 away from Japan's top league, the former Cy Young winner was re-signed by the Yokohama DeNA BayStars for the 2025 season. In a recent clip, Bauer broke down his at-bat against one of the country's top pitchers.

The BayStars belong in NPB's Central League, the only remaining professional baseball league in the world that has yet to implement the universal designated hitter rule. Thus, Bauer was obliged to face Hanshin Tigers ace Hiroto Saiki.

"[The first pitch] looked really, really fast," noted Bauer. "That was not comfortable being in the box but I am [ahead in the count] 1-0," he added. (0:06-0:13)

The at-bat happened during the April 22 game between Bauer's BayStars and Saiki's Tigers. Bauer further analyzed the succeeding pitches by the Tigers ace in the video.

"I thought the [next pitch] ran off inside the plate a little bit he got the call. [With the count] back to 1-1, I was thinking two heaters and if I'm on the mound, I don't want to probably throw a third heater. But he's probably gonna throw me one, maybe I get a chance to hit [the next one]. (0:15-0:30)

Bauer fouled off the third pitch as he was just behind it before making a move. Down 1-2, Bauer then struck out looking to Saiki then proceeded to make a humorous remark for his underwhelming at-bat.

"Yeah, no good. Back to the mound." (0:49-0:51)

Saiki's Tigers would not only punch out Bauer but would also claim the victory after Hanshin overcame Yokohama, 4-2. The Japanese ace gave up just two runs on five base hits with five walks and six strikeouts in 6.2 innings. Bauer, meanwhile, incurred his third loss in six starts after surrendering four runs on five base hits with two walks and two strikeouts in seven innings.

Trevor Bauer earns second win of 2025 NPB season

It's been an uphill climb for former MLB All-Star and Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer in his return to NPB. Bauer recently recorded his second win in six starts on the May 9 game against the Hiroshima Toyo Carp.

The 34-year-old surrendered three earned runs on eight base hits, one walk and eight strikeouts across eight innings. It took ten innings before the BayStars fended of the Carp which was powered by Shota Suekane's two-run bomb in the fourth inning.

Bauer's next scheduled NPB outing will be against the Tokyo Yakult Swallows at the Meiji Jingu Stadium in Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan on Friday, May 16.

