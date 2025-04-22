From Cy Young to 0-3: Trevor Bauer’s 2025 NPB nightmare fuels BayStars fan backlash

Trevor Bauer remains one of the most controversial and polarizing figures in professional baseball despite not pitching in Major League Baseball since 2021. The former National League Cy Young Award winner has remained in the headlines despite continuing his baseball career in international leagues, currently plying his trade in Japan.

Ad

After being unable to secure a contract with any MLB clubs this offseason, Trevor Bauer opted to sign with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of the NPB. This is same club that he pitched with in 2023. While he was solid during his first stretch with the team, things have not exactly gone to plan this time around.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

So far this season with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars, Bauer has posted a disappointing 0-3 record with a 5.00 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 18.0 innings of work. That fact that the outspoken former Los Angeles Dodgers superstar is struggling this season has led some fans to share their opinions of the former All-Star on social media.

"I live for this Trevor Bauer hate" - One fan posted online.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Well, he sure talks like he's not struggling..." - Another fan shared.

"Casual’s will say “ bring back Trevor” like he wouldn’t be BP" - One more fan added.

Although Trevor Bauer is a polarizing figure for a number of reasons, one of his latest bold claims that only 20 batters in the world would be any competition for him, did not sit well with fans. This is something that some of those fans brought up in response to the former Cincinnati Reds ace's struggles so far in Japan.

Ad

"Looks like that league must have all of the 20 best hitters in the world" - One fan shared on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"And he thinks he is one of the best pitchers in the whole world" - Another fan posted.

"Listen, the fact that the tigers have multiple top 20 hitters in the world is not to be disrespected" - One more added.

Trevor Bauer's comments faced backlash from Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones

Bauer has ever been one to shy away from speaking his mind, which is what he did when he claimed that there were only 20 batters who could give him any competiton. Also stating that he would steamroll everyone else. As previously mentioned, fans pushed back against his claims, however, things really kicked off when Hall of Famer Chipper Jones entered the conversation.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Atlanta Braves icon laughed off Bauer's claims, saying that jokes like that are the reason he enjoys social media. While there are undoubtedly a number of other players who agree with Jones, Chipper was one of the only ones that shared his opinion publicly.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More