Trevor Bauer reveals the importance of a quality insole while on the mound

Over the years, Trevor Bauer has become one of the biggest baseball content creators out there. Fans love his behind-the-scenes videos of his training, gameday vlogs, and various challenges he takes part in.

Another reason fans flock to his videos is because of his vast knowledge of the art of pitching. He uses his platform to help teach younger pitchers the correct mechanics and gives them tips and tricks to help give them an edge.

That is exactly what he does in one of his latest videos. Here, Bauer discusses the importance of having a quality insole inside your cleat while you are up there on the mound.

"Watch my back foot here, that's where it all starts. If that force doesn't tranfer through the ground, nothing else matters," said Bauer.

The former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher discusses the critical transfer from a pitcher's back leg to their front. With a poorly-made insole, they can fold under the pressure, limiting just how much power a pitcher has with their lower half.

"They return energy like a spring. Every pitch, every stride, every push off the rubber" he added.

The hard-throwing righty does not need to worry about the construction of his insoles. He partnered with VKTRY, which makes baseball and softball-specific insoles.

Made with carbon fiber, these insoles can stand just about anything thrown at them. They can improve both power on the mound and at the plate, and have quickly become MLB's worst-kept secret.

Trevor Bauer is looking to capture the limited edition glove craze

Los Angeles Dodgers - Trevor Bauer (Photo via IMAGN)

Customized and limited edition baseball gloves have become increasingly popular over the years. Nearly every top glove manufacturer has opened their doors to letting customers fully customize their own gloves.

Players like Francisco Lindor have rocked a Gucci glove in the past, and younger players are stepping onto the field with crazy colorways. Now, the former NL Cy Young Award winner is getting into the mix.

Trevor Bauer is also making this glove available to the public in limited supply. There are only 30 gloves made, and each one is numbered, and it will go on sale on April 24.

The glove is made with premium Japanese kip leather and has a custom sword web. The glove was inspired by his time in Mexico and is stunning to look at, with the gold trim catching the eye.

