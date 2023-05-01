Some serious allegations were levied against then-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer in 2021. According to the suit, Bauer stood accused of engaging in violent behavior during a sexual encounter.

Bauer was suspended throughout the 2021 - 2022 MLB offseason. Finally, on April 29 2022, the MLB handed down a record-length suspension of 324 games. Although the ban was ultimately lowered to 194 via arbitration, Bauer knew he would miss at least a year of MLB baseball.

Just days after the suspension was announced, the Los Angeles Dodgers released the right-hander. With two years left on his three-year, $102 million contract, Bauer was looking for a job.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bauer won the 2020 NL Cy Young Award as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. Despite the unsavory nature of his past, his name recognition drew more than a few suitors from overseas. On March 13, 2023, Bauer inked a one-year deal worth $4 million with the Yokohama BayStars of Japan's Nippon Pro Baseball League.

In the NPB, Bauer has amassed an ERA of 2.25 over 16 innings as a starter. However, his "sword" strikeout gesture garnered more attention than his statistics.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Trevor Bauer does the sword celebration in a Japanese Minor League game Trevor Bauer does the sword celebration in a Japanese Minor League game https://t.co/WTDmCRi2Sr

"Trevor Bauer does the sword celebration in a Japanese Minor League game" - Talkin Baseball

While Bauer seemed to originally take to the sword action for himself, it appears as though the Yokohama BayStars had plans to co-opt the move as a tool of fan engagement. In response to a promotional video of the move posted by the team, one of Trevor Bauer's teammates had some harsh words.

Yakyu Cosmopolitan @yakyucosmo DeNA Baystars closer Yasuaki Yamasaki calls out teammate Trevor Bauer and the Baystars social media team for inciting fans to do his strikeout sword celebration at the stadium.



“Don’t be an idiot. That is disrespectful. There are better ways to go about this.” DeNA Baystars closer Yasuaki Yamasaki calls out teammate Trevor Bauer and the Baystars social media team for inciting fans to do his strikeout sword celebration at the stadium.“Don’t be an idiot. That is disrespectful. There are better ways to go about this.” https://t.co/1QwxK1Z3iF

"DeNA Baystars closer Yasuaki Yamasaki calls out teammate Trevor Bauer and the Baystars social media team for inciting fans to do his strikeout sword celebration at the stadium. “Don’t be an idiot. That is disrespectful. There are better ways to go about this.”" - Yakyu Cosmopolitan

Pitcher Yasuaki Yamasaki wrote, in Japanese that his teammate was an "idiot" for ostensibly making a gimmick out of the ancient and respected Samurai culture of Japan.

Yamasaki, a six-time All-Star and former Rookie of the Year seemed to understand the allure of Japan to many American baseball enthusiasts, but urged that there must be a better approach.

Japan may be the last chance that Trevor Bauer has

Although Bauer only has to wait another year before he is eligible for MLB action again, the speed at which the Los Angeles Dodgers disassociated themselves from his name is telling.

Although he may never be an opening day arm for a team like the New York Yankees, Trevor Bauer may have a road to redemption. However, attention-seeking moves like these may not be the best way to embark on that important journey.

Poll : 0 votes