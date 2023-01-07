Trevor Bauer and the Los Angeles Dodgers have finally parted ways in the aftermath of the former's sexual assault allegations.

He was accused by a woman of sexually assaulting her after the pair met on a date via Instagram. Trevor Bauer was initially suspended for 324 games for violating MLB’s sexual assault policy, which was later reduced to 194 games post a successful appeal.

Earlier today, Bauer’s representatives posted via his Twitter account that the relationship between their client and the Dodgers had come to an end. They said he was "disappointed by the organization's decision" but thanked the clubhouse for their love and support throughout the entire process.

While it was refreshing to see the clubhouse backing Bauer, it comes contrary to reports earlier that indicated some players didn’t want him to return to the team. None of them publicly commented on it, however.

The Dodgers organization also released a statement on their website regarding their decision to let him go.

After careful deliberation and following the process keenly, the organization believes that Bauer should no longer be a part of the team.

While the Dodgers were aware of Trevor Bauer and his abrasive reputation before signing him, they took a shot at his pitching ability. Looks like the deal didn’t really work out for either party!

How much did the suspension actually cost Trevor Bauer

Trevor might have been fined a hefty $37.5 million of his salary for his misconduct, and while that is a lot of money, his greatest loss may not even be monetary.

Given his damaging reputation, many will agree that Bauer has probably already pitched in his last major league baseball game.

Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws the first pitch in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

The former Cy Young Award winner will need to convince the 29 other teams why he is still a valuable addition to their already blooming rosters.

Even the GM was skeptical that anyone would want to sign him after this episode.

"I don't expect anyone will sign him," the GM wrote.

While his future is still up in the air, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him, and only time will tell!

