Trevor Bauer sparks hilarious fan reactions after claiming ‘MLB pitcher’ status in NPB showdown clip

Trevor Bauer is currently pitching for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Nippon Professional Baseball but still wants to get back into Major League Baseball. Bauer is trying to show off his talent for MLB scouts, and this league is giving him some unique opportunities.

Ad

In a recent video on social media, Bauer shared some clips of a matchup between himself and Kazuma Okamoto. While Bauer was simply trying to show off his talent, it drew plenty of hilarious reactions from fans throughout Major League Baseball.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some fans were quick to point out that Bauer is not currently a Major League Baseball pitcher. That was noted by several fans who saw the post and decided to chime in.

"Sir, you're not an MLB pitcher," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"When was the last time you pitched in the MLB?" another fan said.

"Do you get to call yourself an employee if you got fired three years ago?" one fan said.

While many pointed out that he was not a Major League pitcher, other fans were hoping that some MLB teams would give him a call.

"@Dodgers are neck deep in injured starting pitchers. Why won't they give you the call," one fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"We need you at Dodgers," another fan said

"@Rockies are you ready to sign @BauerOutage yet," one fan said.

Trevor Bauer comments on MLB's Reinstatement of Pete Rose

In 2022, Trevor Bauer was suspended for 324 games for violating the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy. That suspension has now run out, but Bauer continues to maintain that he has been blackballed by owners and front office executives.

Ad

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred recently re-instated Pete Rose and others who were given a lifetime ban. Trevor Bauer shared his thoughts on the matter with a tweet on May. 14.

"So, since Pete is welcome back now, does that go for everyone who has been blackballed? Or do you actually have to be guilty of something to qualify for that?" Bauer posted on social media.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Bauer remains determined to get back to Major League Baseball at some point, but he has been struggling in his first year in Japan. He last pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers in June 2021 but has not received an offer since his suspension ended.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More