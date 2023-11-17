It may not be long before we see polarizing starting pitcher Trevor Bauer back in the MLB. The controversial pitcher has announced his intent to continue his major league career after last appearing in 2021 due to his ongoing sexual assault allegations.

However, now that Trevor Bauer has been cleared of any criminal charges as a result of the sexual assault allegations, the former National League Cy Young Award winner is looking to work his way back to the league.

"Trevor Bauer’s agents Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba are meeting with teams in hopes of finding Bauer a job back in MLB. Bauer went 10-4 with a 2.76 ERA for Yokohama, including 9-2 with a 1.97 ERA over his last 15 starts. His fastball ticked up 1 mph on average, hitting a 99.3 max" - @JonHeyman

Last season, Bauer spent the year playing with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars in Japan's top baseball league. During his brief stint in the NPB (Nippon Professional Baseball), Bauer posted an impressive 10-4 record with a 2.76 ERA and 130 strikeouts over 130.2 innings. These stats suggest that he is still at least close to the pitcher he was before he was suspended by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Now that Bauer has been cleared for a return to the MLB, the veteran pitcher has been linked to several contenders looking to improve their starting pitching. One of the rumored clubs is the New York Yankees, who have a player with a strong connection to Trevor Bauer.

The 2023 Cy Young Award winner, Gerrit Cole, was a college teammate of Bauer's, with the duo helping the UCLA Bruins reach the College World Series Championship Series for the first time ever.

After a fan reached out to Bauer on social media about him joining the New York Yankees, the controversial pitcher replied by saying that he would love to partner up with Cole, stating "We did go to the World Series last time we were teammates."

"Would love to. We did go to the World Series last time we were teammates, after all" - @BauerOutage

A look into Trevor Bauer's MLB career prior to suspension

A 10-year MLB veteran, Trevor Bauer was a mediocre starter through the beginning of his career until breaking out in 2020. Prior to the 2020 season, Bauer had a 70-60 record with a 4.04 ERA. However, through 2020 and 2021, the star produced a 2.24 ERA with a 13-9 record.

His best year came in 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds. Bauer posted a 5-4 record with a dazzling 1.73 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 73.0 innings, earning him the only Cy Young Award of his career. He currently owns a career record of 83-69 with a 3.79 ERA, along with 1,416 strikeouts.

