Trevor Story Injury Update: Star Red Sox shortstop to have surgery on fractured shoulder, set to be out for six months

The injury hits just keep coming for the Boston Red Sox, as star infielder Trevor Story is going to have to have surgery on his shoulder.

Diving for a grounder in the hole, Story suffered a gruesome injury and had to be removed from the game. Now, his absence is going to extend even further.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Red Sox beat reporter Chris Cotillo tweeted:

"Trevor Story will have surgery on his fractured shoulder on Friday, Craig Breslow says. The recovery will be somewhere in the neighborhood of six months."

Trevor Story was initially diagnosed with a fractured shoulder, and he's now going to have to have it surgically repaired. The recovery isn't concrete, but it's expected to be around six months.

If all goes well, Story could be back by October, and he could be there for a theoretical playoff run. Presently, the Red Sox trail only the New York Yankees in the division race, but this is expected to once again be one of the best divisions in baseball.

Trevor Story Injury Update: Red Sox infielder frustrated over freak accident

Trevor Story is injured again.

Injuries can occur in any way playing this sport. They can come from normal activities, like the rash of pitching injuries coming for Gerrit Cole, Shane Bieber and others.

They can also happen due freak accidents, like Aaron Judge missing months after catching a ball and running into the wall last year. Story's injury is more the latter, as he suffered it while diving to field a ball. He said via MLB.com:

“Just frustrating. It's not fun getting injured. Kind of a freak thing, but yeah, gonna miss a little time for sure.”

Story has missed plenty of time since initially coming over from the Colorado Rockies. He has appeared in 145 games over three years, halfway through his contract.

If he can recover well, he might be able to play at the end of the season. It's not being labeled a season-ending injury, but it will be difficult for him to heal and make it back.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.