Trevor Story Injury Update: Latest health status of $140,000,000 off-season acquisition for Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are set to welcome shortstop Trevor Story back into the lineup for the game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday after a lengthy absence this season.

The 30-year-old has not played for the Red Sox since undergoing surgery on his right elbow this offseason. His return will help the team shore up the defense, as they have struggled at shortstop all season.

The shortstop has been on a rehab assignment with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester, playing in his usual position, along with chipping in as a designated hitter in a few games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I think just getting the games under the belt, getting those game reps was obviously a big part of the progression,” Story said. "So just kind of a mini Spring Training (on his rehab assignment), if you will, is what it took for me to feel like the body and everything is ready to go.”

Despite his imminent return, Story will play every other day before featuring in back-to-back matches. The 30-year-old revealed that he is still a few days away from regaining full fitness but is ready to take the field on Tuesday.

“Obviously, my whole career I’ve based it on playing every day and that’s a big calling card of mine and I take a lot of pride in that. Circumstances are a little different now, we want to be smart about it, and to be able to play, there’s some restrictions in the beginning stages," Story added.

Alex Cora's side has used seven players at shortstop in the MLB since the injury to their $140 million man.

Trevor Story's return boosts the Boston Red Sox's Wildcard chances

The return of the Red Sox's star shortstop couldn't have come at a better time, as the team is working hard to make a comeback in the AL East and secure a Wildcard spot.

The Red Sox ended their four-game losing streak after Pablo Reyes’ grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning helped them to a 6-2 win over the Royals in the first of a four-game series.

With their star shortstop back in the mix, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is optimistic about his team's chances as they are five games back of the wildcard spot with 50 games to go.

“Him (Story) here means a lot. His presence means a lot. The bat means a lot. The baserunning part of it means a lot,” Cora said.