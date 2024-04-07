Trevor Story Injury Update: Red Sox place All-Star shortstop on 10 Days IL following gruesome shoulder injury

During Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels, the Boston Red Sox defeated them 8-6. However, Trevor Story, the franchise's shortstop, got injured while making a diving play in the fourth inning.

Story was trying to stop a hit by the Angels' Mike Trout but ended up hurting his left shoulder. As a result, he left the game and underwent an MRI the next day.

“Frustrating, man," Story said via ESPN. "A lot of emotions. We don’t know how severe it is just yet, but a lot of frustration … pretty painful.”

After the 31-year-old left the game, veteran utility player Pablo Reyes replaced him.

On Saturday, it was revealed that Trevor Story has suffered a dislocated left shoulder and has been placed on the 10-day injured list.

Story suffered injuries in his right hand and left foot in 2022 and ended up playing only 94 games. In the 2023 season, the two-time All-Star played just 43 games as he was recovering from major right elbow surgery during the offseason.

In 2022, Trevor Story signed a six-year, $140 million contract with the Boston Red Sox after leaving the Colorado Rockies as a free agent.

Before joining the Red Sox, Story had a successful career with the Rockies. He received the Silver Slugger Award twice and hit .272 with 158 homers and 100 stolen bases in six seasons with the Rockies.

David Hamilton to take Trevor Story’s place on Red Sox active roster

In Trevor Story’s absence, the Boston Red Sox have added infielder David Hamilton to the major league roster from the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox.

Last year, Hamilton made his major league debut with the Red Sox but struggled, going 4 for 33 in 15 games with two errors.

During his time in the majors in 2023, he batted .121 with no home runs and no RBIs but he did steal two bases. The same year, he was honored as the Red Sox's best defensive player in the minor leagues.

