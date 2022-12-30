First baseman and outfielder Trey Mancini married his ladylove Sara Perlman earlier this month. The couple has now shared adorable and postcard-worthy pictures from their lovely honeymoon in the Bahamas from Rosewood Maha Bar.

In the first picture shared by Sara, the couple is all smiles as they pose for a lovely picture. In another, Mancini and Perlman are seen enjoying a day at the beach in their perfect beach outfits.

In other pictures, they can be seen having the ball of a time with family and friends.

the best week of our lives!💚 💚some pictures from the first few days in the Bahamas! 🇧🇸💒💗- Sara Perlman

Mancini uploaded a cute story after wedding Perlman where he was seen hugging his wife in a wedding outfit.

Trey Mancini with his wife Sara Perlman. Picture Credit: Trey Mancini

Sara has been Trey's constant support. Soon after they started dating, Mancini received a colon cancer diagnosis and Sara assisted with his rehabilitation. Trey missed the entire 2020 season because of his disease but came back stronger.

In 2020, Perlman provided a detailed account of how the two met and that she had interviewed Mancini. She wrote on Instagram:

"I met Trey a few years ago working at MASN. I still laugh thinking about a show we did together back in 2017. He was one of my favorite people to interview. I knew I’d get great insight and he’d have a good attitude about whatever I asked! I never thought life would take me where it has, but I’m so happy it did." - Sara Perlman

Trey Mancini and Sara Perlman's dreamy engagement in Ireland

In 2021, Trey Mancini made the announcement of his engagement to Perlman. On her end, Sara posted a number of photos from Ireland in which she could be seen kissing Mancini and flashing a large diamond ring.

I love you forever @treymancini fiancé!!! 🤍 💍- Sara Perlman

Mancini participated in Major League Baseball (MLB) as a player with the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles. When he entered the University of Notre Dame, his nickname "Boomer," originally "Boom Boom" after Ray Mancini, changed into its present form. Mancini was chosen by the Orioles in the eighth round of the MLB draft in 2013. With the Orioles, he made his MLB debut in 2016.

World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One

In 2021, Trey Mancini made a comeback in baseball, and as a result, he gained notoriety as an inspiration. He won the 2022 World Series after being traded to the Astros midway through the 2022 season.

