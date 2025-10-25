  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Trey Yesavage> the gambler" - Fans go wild as 22-year-old ace K’s Shohei Ohtani in electric World Series opener

"Trey Yesavage> the gambler" - Fans go wild as 22-year-old ace K’s Shohei Ohtani in electric World Series opener

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 25, 2025 02:00 GMT
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays - Source: Imagn
"Trey Yesavage> the gambler" - Fans go wild as 22-year-old ace K’s Shohei Ohtani in electric World Series opener - Source: Imagn

Toronto Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage shone in his electric showdown with LA Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani in World Series Game 1 on Friday. This was the first time Yesavage, who made his MLB debut in September, faced Ohtani on the big league mound.

Ad

After getting to a 2-2 count, the 22-year-old threw an 85 mph splitter, which came too low for Ohtani to get any contact on his swinging bat, resulting in a strikeout. The cheers at Rogers Center only grew louder after that excellent strikeout pitch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, fans had a field day with one throwing jabs at sportsbooks and gamblers for picking Ohtani over the rookie in the matchup.

"Trey > the gambler ANY DAY," one fan wrote.
"Lights too bright for yalls golden boy im in tears😭😭😭😭" one fan added.
"Ohtani hit the first leg of the parlay he bet on," another fan wrote.

The reactions continued with many admiring the pitcher for holding his own against one of the National League's best hitters.

Ad
"Dang, not giving him a chance!!!" one fan wrote.
"That splitter!!! 🤯🤯🤯" another fan reacted.
"Trey is a beast! 🙌" one fan commented.

Trey Yesavage acknowledged Shohei Ohtani’s elite talent and two-way threat

Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player. In NLCS Game 4, he gave a performance for ages, probably the best single game recorded by an individual in the postseason.

Ad

Ohtani threw six scoreless innings, giving up only two hits and walking three, while striking out 10 batters. At the plate in the same game, he hit three home runs. As a result, the Dodgers easily completed the sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Ahead of World Series Game 1, Trey Yesavage spoke about neutralizing Ohtani's threat by making proper adjustments.

“He’s a special player," Yesavage said. "He can do damage on both sides of the baseball. But it doesn’t take away the fact that we are in this situation too for a reason. So just going out there and being ourselves and if there’s adjustments that we need to make to try to neutralize him, we’ll make those adjustments.”

It remains to be seen if Ohtani can do damage in further at-bats, but as far as their first faceoff is concerned, the rookie won the bout.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications