"Tripping over his own ego" - MLB fans slam Rafael Devers after Red Sox star's brutal honesty about 1B move

The Boston Red Sox lost their first baseman, so they reportedly approached Rafael Devers about moving to the position in his absence. He declined the offer. And now he's opening up about all the things the team has asked him.
Devers was a third baseman, but he moved to DH this year. That wasn't something he wanted to do either. But he is currently refusing to try first base. For now, he remains the designated hitter.
Talking about his relationship with the team, Devers said:
“Here in the clubhouse, thankfully, the relationship that I have with my teammates is great. I don’t understand some of the decisions that the GM makes. Next thing you know, someone in the outfield gets hurt and they want me to play in the outfield.”
These comments had MLB fans discussing Devers' honesty about the situation.
"You don’t gotta say everything you think to the media," one fan commented.
"They're asking him to play 1B, not CF. 1B is 'incredibly hard' but also they wouldn't ask him if they didn't think he could stand there and catch some balls," another added.
"People hate on Jazz, but he's always like 'sure, I can learn CF. Sure, I can learn third...' when he really just wants to be a shortstop...I think Devers is tripping over his own ego," someone said.
"'Next thing you know one of the hot dog vendors gets hurt and they want me to sell hot dogs…' - Rafael Devers," one joked.
"What the h**l is going on over there? Is he trying to the GM fired or get traded?" another asked.
Devers initially declined to move when the Red Sox signed third baseman Alex Bregman, but he eventually acquiesced. It's unclear if he will this time.
Rafael Devers rips Red Sox over position request
