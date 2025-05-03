Triston Casas carted off after clash with Ty France in Red Sox vs. Twins game

Boston Red Sox star Triston Casas hurried to first base after weak contact off Twins starter Joe Ryan in the second inning at Fenway Park. He beat Ryan's throw but tripped over first baseman Ty France's foot.

Immediately after going down, Casas was seen struggling with his left knee as manager Alex Cora and Red Sox medical staff went out to examine him. The injury seems serious, requiring Casas to be carted off the field.

Utility infielder Romy Gonzalez replaced Triston Casas on first in the field for the Red Sox.

Even last year, Casas missed much of the season due to a rib injury. The year prior, Casas came up third in voting for AL Rookie of the Year after the season batting .263 with 24 home runs, 65 RBIs, an .856 OPS and a 2.2 WAR.

Red Sox will have to address Triston Casas problem one way or the other

This injury couldn't come at a worse time as Triston Casas was hitting well at the plate with .974 OPS and two homers in the last seven games. However, he has struggled overall this season. He is only hitting .182 with three home runs, 11 RBIs, a .580 OPS and a -1.0 WAR after 29 games.

Casas's bad season has speculations running wild on people suggesting ways the Red Sox can take care of first base. Some have even gone to the lengths of saying that Alex Bregman or Rafael Devers should be moved to first base. Some say it's better to designate the first baseman to the minors and call Vaughn Grissom to play first base.

But the 2025 season is too young to make such drastic news. Triston Casas was starting to heat up and if given more time, he could give you his best stretch.

Earlier in April, Red Sox's Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow was asked if Casas needed to be replaced with either Devers or minor league prospect Roman Anthony. To which, Breslow said:

“I mean, I think what we will do is everything in our power to ensure that Triston’s struggles don’t continue.”

The Red Sox will have to address the situation with Triston Casas likely to be out for some time after the apparent knee injury.

