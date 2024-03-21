Triston Casas Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Boston Red Sox first baseman in 2024?

It seems that Triston Casas is a name that has been on fantasy baseball managers' target lists for years, but it was only last year that he broke out. The Boston Red Sox first baseman was selected with the 26th pick of the 2018 MLB Draft and has been one of the team's top prospects ever since.

Last year was the first time that Triston Casas played a full-time role for the Red Sox, appearing in a career-high 132 games. It's safe to say that Casas was well worth the wait for the Boston Red Sox and their fans.

He posted a .263 batting average with 24 home runs, 65 RBIs and an impressive .856 OPS.

"After tying it up with a solo homer the previous inning, Triston Casas extends the Red Sox lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning with a two-run single to right." - @EdHand89

Thanks to this level of production, as well as potentially finding himself in a more crucial role for the club this season, Casas is one of the players to watch in the American League.

That also applies to 2024 fantasy baseball leagues, as Casas should find himself drafted as one of the top first basemen this year. So when should managers look to add him in their drafts?

Triston Casas needs to be drafted as a top-10 first baseman in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues

First base is one of the most interesting positions in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues.

Although there are superstars like Matt Olson and Freddie Freeman who will find themselves drafted early this season, there are many players who be boom/bust candidates based on their price.

Stars such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Paul Goldschmidt have all the potential and skills to be fantasy studs in 2024, but the cost that comes along with them might not make it worth it. That's where the Red Sox first baseman could be a bargain for managers.

"Triston Casas demolished this baseball" - @TalkinBaseball_

While the Boston Red Sox star might not have the overall ceiling of a player like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., he could be a much cheaper option for fantasy managers looking for first base upside.

Casas could find himself drafted anywhere from the 8th to the 10th round, whereas Vladdy or Goldschmidt could go several rounds earlier. He could be the ideal first base target for managers who are looking to fill other positions before pivoting to first base. That's particularly important for managers who go pitcher-heavy in their drafts.

