  • 'Trolling the Yankees 100%' - Fans buzz as Juan Soto jets off to Cancun right after playoff exit

By Krutik Jain
Modified Oct 06, 2025 04:24 GMT
Fans buzz as Juan Soto jets off to Cancun right after playoff exit - Source: Imagn

Juan Soto has jetted off overseas for a vacation after his New York Mets couldn't make the postseason. He posted a story from an airplane, capturing the clouds outside while mentioning that he's headed to Cancún, a Mexican city on the Yucatán Peninsula bordering the Caribbean Sea.

SNY Mets reshared Soto's social media story on their account, with fans reacting to it while taking a jibe at his $765 million contract and the Yankees' current state in the postseason.

"Yall spent 800 million dollars on this," one fan reacted.
"He’s trolling the Yankees 100%," another fan thinks the outfielder is trolling his former team, the Yankees, who are 0-2 to begin ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays.
"Probably feeling better than the Yankees right now," one fan wrote.
"Looking like the Yankees may be joining him soon lol 🤭" one fan added.
"Don’t worry Yankee be joining him soon," another fan commented.
"Omg how dare he go on vacation during the mlb playoffs. Cancel this muthafucka right now!!! Trade him!! Void the contract!!!" one fan wasn't happy seeing this.

Juan Soto's former team Yankees on the brink of elimination

With Juan Soto, the Yankees ended their World Series appearance drought last season by winning the ALCS for the first time since 2009. While they couldn't last long against the Dodgers, the Yankees entered the 2025 season with high hopes even after losing the outfielder to cross-town rivals.

The Yankees survived a three-game Wild Card series against the Red Sox, but their postseason run now appears in jeopardy.

The Blue Jays defeated them 10-1 and 13-7 in the first two games, and it seems the Yankees are running out of gas entering ALDS Game 3 back in New York. The pitching has been a major issue, and if the Blue Jays humble the Yankees again, that will be it for Aaron Judge & Co. Soto will be miles away when that happens.

Aaron Boone needs to come up with a great plan on how they are going to pitch in Game 3, given the toll their pitchers have taken in the last two days. A lot of factors are against the Yankees, but they need to come out swinging or else the fans will be once again on their throats.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Krutik Jain
