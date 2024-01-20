The baseball world is buzzing with reactions after the Los Angeles Angels secured a deal with right-handed reliever Robert Stephenson. While the LA Angels aim to fortify their bullpen, MLB fans took to social media to express a mix of amusement and skepticism, with many poking fun at the notion that this move might be unimpressive.

The news broke via MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman, reporting that Stephenson and the LA Angels reached a three-year contract with an additional option, pending a physical. Stephenson’s journey to this multi-year deal is intriguing, considering his standout performance with the Tampa Bay Rays in the latter part of last season.

"Mike Trout finally going to get his ring." - Trolled one fan.

Robert Stephenson was traded to Tampa Bay Rays in June of 2023 and put up impressive numbers

After being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in a minor deal in June, Stephenson underwent a remarkable transformation, evolving into one of baseball’s best relievers. In 38 1/3 innings with Tampa Bay, he boasted an impressive 2.35 ERA, striking out an impressive 60 batters and walking just eight. The Los Angeles Angels, looking to bolster their bullpen, saw potential in Stephenson’s newfound dominance and secured him for a multi-year commitment.

"Angels trying to put bandaids on a gunshot wound." - Added another disappointed fan.

MLB fans, known for their wit and humor, wasted no time in taking jabs at the Angels’ move. Many fans on social media playfully teased the organization, suggesting that perhaps this signing would be the key to finally securing a championship ring for the franchise, which just recently lost Shohei Ohtani in free agency to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Despite the trolling and banter, there’s genuine intrigue surrounding Stephenson’s capabilities and the impact he could have on the LA Angels’ bullpen. As the team continues to see if Stephenson’s addition will be the missing piece that leads the LA Angels to postseason success.

