"Trout is one of the best dudes in all sports" "Love how the fans will tolerate zero Trout slander" - MLB fans rally behind Mike Trout after video surfaces of him declining to sign autographs for two kids

Mike Trout has found himself in the middle of an online controversy.
Video has emerged of the Los Angeles Angels star declining to sign autographs for two kids that were waiting outside of his hotel. When the kids asked Trout for his autograph, he kindly said "not today guys" as he made his way out of the hotel.
The video was tweeted out by 'Jersey Jerry', who has amassed over 160,000 followers on Twitter. He's a media personality/writer for 'Barstool Sports', and also an avid sports autograph collector. While not in this video personally, 'Jersey Jerry' didn't like the way Mike Trout ignored the kids.
It didn't take long for the video to blow up. As expected, fans came rushing to Trout's defense. Many believe he is one of the most generous athletes when it comes to signing autographs.
With all the blowback from MLB fans , 'Jersey Jerry' issued an apology on his Twitter account:
'Jersey Jerry' explained that his friend sent him the video and he tweeted it out. Some higher-ups around the league were upset at Jerry, and asked him where he found the video.
Jerry went on to explain that he resonated with the guy standing next to the two kids. A grown adult who enjoys getting autographs from professional athletes. The sports cards and memorabilia industry has been booming since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
After second thought, Jerry believes the guy in the video was using his kids as props to get autographs. And unlike Jerry, that man will likely sell the autographs as opposed to adding them to his collection. The controversy has led to a large wave of fans defending Trout on social media.
As generous as Mike Trout is, there is a time and a place for autographs
Some fans believe there is an etiquette to wanting an autograph. Fans shouldn't wait outside an athlete's hotel in hopes of obtaining their signature. Their privacy should be respected.
Some fans have criticized adults for using their kids to get autographs and then selling them for a profit. This makes today's athletes hesitant to sign autographs, regardless of the situation.
Mike Trout is not only one of the best talents in MLB history, but is also among the most charitable and generous.
The 31-year old is hitting .278 with 37 homers and 77 RBI this season. He has also amassed 5.6 wins above replacement (WAR) despite only appearing in 111 games.