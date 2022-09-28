"Trout is one of the best dudes in all sports" "Love how the fans will tolerate zero Trout slander" - MLB fans rally behind Mike Trout after video surfaces of him declining to sign autographs for two kids

Mike Trout has found himself in the middle of an online controversy.

Video has emerged of the Los Angeles Angels star declining to sign autographs for two kids that were waiting outside of his hotel. When the kids asked Trout for his autograph, he kindly said "not today guys" as he made his way out of the hotel.

Jersey Jerry @Jerrythekid21 Mike Trout not for the kids. Hate to see it. Mike Trout not for the kids. Hate to see it. https://t.co/yfH0SWRK5G

The video was tweeted out by 'Jersey Jerry', who has amassed over 160,000 followers on Twitter. He's a media personality/writer for 'Barstool Sports', and also an avid sports autograph collector. While not in this video personally, 'Jersey Jerry' didn't like the way Mike Trout ignored the kids.

It didn't take long for the video to blow up. As expected, fans came rushing to Trout's defense. Many believe he is one of the most generous athletes when it comes to signing autographs.

With all the blowback from MLB fans , 'Jersey Jerry' issued an apology on his Twitter account:

Jeff Fletcher @JeffFletcherOCR



Here is an apology from the man who spread the video. He is not the one who shot it.



He suggests that man was using the kids as “props” to get autographs to sell. Jersey Jerry @Jerrythekid21 JJ Statement. JJ Statement. https://t.co/oVXyOzwCbM You may have seen the video floating around of Mike Trout walking past some kids asking for autographs.Here is an apology from the man who spread the video. He is not the one who shot it.He suggests that man was using the kids as “props” to get autographs to sell. twitter.com/jerrythekid21/… You may have seen the video floating around of Mike Trout walking past some kids asking for autographs.Here is an apology from the man who spread the video. He is not the one who shot it.He suggests that man was using the kids as “props” to get autographs to sell. twitter.com/jerrythekid21/…

'Jersey Jerry' explained that his friend sent him the video and he tweeted it out. Some higher-ups around the league were upset at Jerry, and asked him where he found the video.

Jerry went on to explain that he resonated with the guy standing next to the two kids. A grown adult who enjoys getting autographs from professional athletes. The sports cards and memorabilia industry has been booming since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After second thought, Jerry believes the guy in the video was using his kids as props to get autographs. And unlike Jerry, that man will likely sell the autographs as opposed to adding them to his collection. The controversy has led to a large wave of fans defending Trout on social media.

Dr El Capitan PureBlood @stopthesteal18 @JeffFletcherOCR Trout is one of the best dudes in all of sports. I personally have seen him do some cool things for kids WITHOUT cameras around. Really a shame that some people are so miserable that they go out of their way to try and bring others down. @JeffFletcherOCR Trout is one of the best dudes in all of sports. I personally have seen him do some cool things for kids WITHOUT cameras around. Really a shame that some people are so miserable that they go out of their way to try and bring others down.

Connor Waldron @TheRealHappy_ @JeffFletcherOCR Love how the fans will tolerate zero Trout slander. It warms my heart. @JeffFletcherOCR Love how the fans will tolerate zero Trout slander. It warms my heart.

Alex Chhean @Nro79 @JeffFletcherOCR Let's assume everything was genuine from the other side. I still don't understand the entitlement. Time/place for everything and athletes are people too. @JeffFletcherOCR Let's assume everything was genuine from the other side. I still don't understand the entitlement. Time/place for everything and athletes are people too.

As generous as Mike Trout is, there is a time and a place for autographs

Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins

Some fans believe there is an etiquette to wanting an autograph. Fans shouldn't wait outside an athlete's hotel in hopes of obtaining their signature. Their privacy should be respected.

C. Byars @billy_byars @JeffFletcherOCR I have a serious problem with adults seeking autographs, very sad. I would bet 90% of these guys try to make money off the autographs. @JeffFletcherOCR I have a serious problem with adults seeking autographs, very sad. I would bet 90% of these guys try to make money off the autographs.

LoneStarPatriot73 @LSPSDevelopment @JeffFletcherOCR Sports memorabilia dealers have long used kids and hired them to get autographs. That has been going on for a long long time. @JeffFletcherOCR Sports memorabilia dealers have long used kids and hired them to get autographs. That has been going on for a long long time.

Matt Theriault @MattTheriault4 @JeffFletcherOCR Trout is one of thr best in the game as a player and a person. Here he is after a spring training game in 2019 signing for a group of kids. @JeffFletcherOCR Trout is one of thr best in the game as a player and a person. Here he is after a spring training game in 2019 signing for a group of kids. https://t.co/7tveCf8M5x

Some fans have criticized adults for using their kids to get autographs and then selling them for a profit. This makes today's athletes hesitant to sign autographs, regardless of the situation.

Mike Trout is not only one of the best talents in MLB history, but is also among the most charitable and generous.

The 31-year old is hitting .278 with 37 homers and 77 RBI this season. He has also amassed 5.6 wins above replacement (WAR) despite only appearing in 111 games.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far