Truth revealed behind ex-Dodgers star Rafael Furcal's arrest after shock road rage accusation

Rafael Furcal is one of the most beloved members of the Los Angeles Dodgers from the late 2000s. The former All-Star spent 6 seasons with the club, not only delivering one of the best seasons of his career with the Dodgers, but establishing himself as a key member of those pre-2010 teams.

Unfortunately, the former Los Angeles Dodgers star has found himself in the headlines for all of the wrong reasons. Earlier this week, Rafael Furcal turned himself into the police after an incident led to the former Rookie of the Year facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and throwing a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle.

While the whole situation was a confusing one, MLB insider Mike Rodriguez provided some clarity in a social media post on Friday. According to Furcal's family, Rafael had used a rock in self-defense against a knife-wielding attacker, however a rock is considered a deadly weapon in the United States of America.

"Rafael Furcal is home. Following my post taken from the New York Times, his family informed me that someone attempted to attack him with a knife, and he defended himself with a rock," Rodriguez wrote on social media.

Following the incident, which according to a court affidavit, took place outside of a Publix on April 28, Rafael Furcal surrendered himself to Broward County police on Wednesday. According to court reports, the former St. Louis Cardinals star was released on $7500 bond later that same day.

"In the United States, authorities consider a rock a lethal weapon, describing his action as throwing a missile, but apparently, he was just defending himself from the attacker," Rodriguez continued.

Rafael Furcal has had run-ins with authority in the past

Furcal spent 14 seasons in Major League Baseball, spending time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, St. Louis Cardinals, Miami Marlins, and the Atlanta Braves. It was with the Braves that Furcal endured a pair of incidents involving the police.

In both 2000 and 2004, was arrested for driving under the influence. The first arrest came with it's own share of controversy as Furcal was originally charged with underrage drinking as the Atlanta Braves had him listed as 19-years-old. It turns out that Furcal was actually 22-years-old at the time of the arrest, which led to the underage drinking charge being dropped.

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More