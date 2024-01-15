"Trying to find out which one is glowing more" - Fans in awe as Mallory Pugh shows off wedding ring during coffee date with husband Dansby Swanson

Chicago Cubs star shortstop Dansby Swanson and wife Mallory Pugh are enjoying life as a couple after officially getting married two years ago in 2022. Recently, Pugh shared a post on Instagram wherein she was holding her coffee cup while flaunting her engagement ring while on a coffee date with her husband, Swanson.

"Coffee & Dansby Swanson," Pugh captioned the post.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were excited to see a post from Pugh that involved a bit of the shortstop and voiced their comments on Instagram.

Fan reactions to Mallory Pugh's coffee date post on Instagram

"Does your hand hurt from carrying that rock" - kristen_yascur

"Trying to find out which one is glowing more your smile, skin, or that ring girl!!!!" - mrs_j_jackson

"You’re in Mayretta Dans! Just had a nice chat with Cooter at kids Bball game at RSBC" - cjrodriguez58

"1) you’re so stinking cute 2) no way this is taken in Chicago hands would be frozen" - kaysharps

"I hope you will be back this season" - teasercaroline

"Looks like you are at Ralph’s (Ralph Lauren) Coffee Shop in NYC!" - judy.mcmillian

"You look amazing" - doug.riggs.1675

"Can't wait to see that smiling face on a soccer field — maybe at the Olympics?" - mytmail

"Now that you had a great day, please make our day and sign with the Red Stars" - scottbaietti

"The glow. The smile. The love. Cutest post ever" - justfuncooln

"Frost in Chicago!" - jimmy.castro.5544897

"You looking good, Ms. Swanson" - writerperexcellence

Dansby Swanson and soccer ace Mallory Pugh are both seasoned athletes playing in the major leagues

Mallory Pugh was named U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year in 2015. She earned the Gatorade National Girls Soccer Player of the Year for both 2014 and 2015.

The 25-year-old athlete plays at the forward position for the National Women's Soccer League's Chicago Red Stars and the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team. With the US national team, she won the 2019 FIFA World Cup for women.

Expand Tweet

Pugh married 29-year-old MLB star Dansby Swanson on December 10, 2022. The Ritz Carlton Reynolds Lake Oconee near Greensboro, Georgia, hosted the "enchanted forest" wedding.

While Swanson enjoys a budding career in the MLB, Mallory is hopeful of making an impact on both the club and international level after missing the majority of 2023 due to an injury.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.