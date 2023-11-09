American soccer player Mallory Pugh of the Chicago Red Stars is married to Chicago Cubs shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Swanson has the record for the most assists in USWNT history before the age of 20. He's the youngest player in USWNT history to achieve 10 career assists. He became the youngest to be picked and compete in an Olympic qualification tournament in January 2016, at the age of 17.

Pugh recently participated in a quick rapid fire Q&A session with Midwest Express Clinic, where she revealed a lot of stuff. When asked about her favorite goal celebration, she said that she needs a lot of practice and is not very good at it.

"I have actually been told that my goal celebrations are awful, and I need to work on them."

She also said that "Mayhem" is her all-time favorite soccer player and that browsing through TikTok while lounging on the couch is her guilty pleasure. She added that her dream vacation depends on the season.

All about Mallory Pugh and Dansby Swanson's relationship

Dansby Swanson and Mallory Pugh have been dating since 2017. It started with a chance meeting with Dansby's old teammate Jace Peterson, who happens to be married to Pugh's sister. In Oct. 2022, Mallory and Swanson exchanged vows.

Pugh scored a goal in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France, adding to the USWNT's legacy. During the World Cup, she became the third-youngest goal scorer in team history. She participated in every game they played in the World Cup qualifying rounds.

Meanwhile, Swanson enhanced his stats with 25 home runs, 96 RBIs, a Gold Glove, and his first All-Star selection in 2022. It was reported that the Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs were among the many teams interested in signing him.