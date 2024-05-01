"Turner Ward better pack his bags" - Cardinals fans disheartened as team loses 4-1 in Series finale against Tigers

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers wrapped up their series on Wednesday. While St. Louis took the victory in the first game, Detroit would even things up in Game 2.

With the series tied, the Cards would go on to lose the game 4-1, losing the series to Detroit. The loss brings St. Louis' record down to 14-17, while Detroit improves to 18-13.

St. Louis couldn't push runs across when it counted. They left four runners on base and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. Three starters went hitless on the afternoon, including Brendan Donovan, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Gorman.

St. Louis will not get ready to take on the New York Mets this week for the second time. The two teams just faced each other weeks ago, with St. Louis taking the series two games to one.

"Taylor Ward better pack his bags" - one fan posted.

"Fire Turner Ward" - posted another fan.

"White Sox pitching staff is gonna eat against this offense over the weekend. Can't wait!"- posted another.

Cards fans are frustrated with the team's lack of offensive productivity. They are calling on their hitting coach Taylor Ward to be fired.

"Day 7 of asking how I apply for GM" - said a fan.

"Three double plays in three innings.. Seriously" - said another fan.

It has been frustrating for St. Louis fans lately. Many fans had high hopes coming into the new season, but those hopes are quickly being put to bed.

Injuries have played a big part in the Cardinals' early struggles

Injuries have hurt the Cardinals early this year. One of the biggest injuries the team has had to face this season is the confusing state behind Tommy Edman's injury.

Edman had arthroscopic surgery on his wrist in October, but it was not revealed until January. While he tried to push it in Spring Training, he felt pain and was shut down, but the pain has subsided, and he could be back at any time.

Another injury that has hurt the club has been Dylan Carlson's injury. He sprained his AC joint in his left shoulder following a collision with teammate Jordan Walker but is nearing his return.

Both players are expected to return this month and could give St. Louis a huge boost going forward.

