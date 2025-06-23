Twins’ $6,400,000 switch hitter could be on Yankees’ radar again ahead of trade deadline

The New York Yankees are one of the best teams in the American League, while the Minnesota Twins are hovering around the .500 mark. With the trade deadline fast approaching, the two teams could complete a deal.

Empire Sports Media's Ryan Garcia believes the Yankees should target Willi Castro, who will earn $6.4 million in the final year of his contract. Castro can play all over the diamond, and would bolster the team that wants to return to the postseason.

"Adding someone of his ilk would both boost the starting lineup and the bench, and we could be looking at the best fit for this infield in a market devoid of reliable options," Garcia wrote on Monday.

The Yankees have a lineup full of talented players, but adding a versatile position player could be a huge step. Castro would likely only be a rental, and the Twins would not demand a huge return.

"Willi Castro has started at second base, left field, right field, third base, shortstop, and centerfield this season, and if the Yankees can get him to continue pulling his flyballs, he’d be an excellent upgrade for the backend of the lineup," Garcia wrote.

There is no guarantee that the Twins will move Castro, but he is a player that would fit well with New York.

Yankees manager says a healthy Luis Gil feels like a trade deadline addition

The New York Yankees will likely be aggressive at the trade deadline, and Aaron Boone knows that at least one addition is coming. Luis Gil will soon make his return to the mound, with the general manager thinking about his return as a trade deadline acquisition.

"It's still a ways off, but, obviously, what he could bring would definitely be a good shot in the arm and can be (compared) to one of those trade deadline adds," Boone said on Saturday (0:23). He's obviously coming off a really special season last year, where he was so important for us. I (also) think he went through a lot of growth moments too.

"From winning the Rookie of the Year and having an outstanding year, he had struggled along the way, too, and kind of navigated those. I think he grew from those things. Now, going through an injury, those can be learning things for a young player too."

There is no official date set, but that the return of the right-hander would be a huge upgrade.

