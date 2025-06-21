Yankees manager Aaron Boone shares sentiment that Luis Gil could be compared to a "trade deadline add" upon return from injury

With injuries to their usual starters, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone has been forced to tap into the services of Will Warren and Ryan Yarbrough to begin proceedings for the American League East powerhouse. The Bombers are making do without the talents of ace Gerrit Cole, Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and two-time All-Star Marcus Stroman.
In a recent interview, Boone shared his thoughts after Gil faced live batters on Saturday as part of the latter's road to recovery. The Yankee mentor had a particularly interesting label for the 27-year-old when he returns from injury, as he was tagged as good as a "trade deadline add."
"It's still a ways off, but, obviously, what he could bring would definitely be a good shot in the arm and can be (compared) to one of those trade deadline adds," said Boone.
Boone spoke to the media ahead of their Saturday game against the Orioles, wherein Gil took some reps back on the mound. The young Yankees hurler has been sidelined since March after a high-grade lat strain that he sustained ahead of Spring Training.
The Yankee boss further shared the struggles that a rookie like Gil can go through, despite how brilliant his previous season was.
"He's obviously coming off a really special season last year, where he was so important for us. I (also) think he went through a lot of growth moments too." (0:23-0:32)
"From winning the Rookie of the Year and having an outstanding year, he had struggled along the way, too, and kind of navigated those. I think he grew from those things. Now, going through an injury, those can be learning things for a young player too." (0:33-0:58)
In a closing statement, Boone further shared that the target return for his young pitching star could be late July.
Luis Gil takes live batting practice ahead of Yankees return
With a probable return date of late July, Yankees pitcher Luis Gil has taken his first live batting practice on Saturday since getting sidelined early this year due to a lat strain.
Gil took the BP ahead of the Yankees game against the Orioles in the Bronx, and it was reported that his velocity sat in the 95-96 (mph) mark, which was his average last season.
The 27-year-old had a brilliant 2024 campaign that saw him win the American League Rookie of the Year award. He posted a 15-7 record with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts across 151 2/3 innings for the Bombers.