Yankees manager Aaron Boone shares sentiment that Luis Gil could be compared to a "trade deadline add" upon return from injury

With injuries to their usual starters, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone has been forced to tap into the services of Will Warren and Ryan Yarbrough to begin proceedings for the American League East powerhouse. The Bombers are making do without the talents of ace Gerrit Cole, Rookie of the Year Luis Gil and two-time All-Star Marcus Stroman.

In a recent interview, Boone shared his thoughts after Gil faced live batters on Saturday as part of the latter's road to recovery. The Yankee mentor had a particularly interesting label for the 27-year-old when he returns from injury, as he was tagged as good as a "trade deadline add."

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's still a ways off, but, obviously, what he could bring would definitely be a good shot in the arm and can be (compared) to one of those trade deadline adds," said Boone.

Boone spoke to the media ahead of their Saturday game against the Orioles, wherein Gil took some reps back on the mound. The young Yankees hurler has been sidelined since March after a high-grade lat strain that he sustained ahead of Spring Training.

The Yankee boss further shared the struggles that a rookie like Gil can go through, despite how brilliant his previous season was.

"He's obviously coming off a really special season last year, where he was so important for us. I (also) think he went through a lot of growth moments too." (0:23-0:32)

"From winning the Rookie of the Year and having an outstanding year, he had struggled along the way, too, and kind of navigated those. I think he grew from those things. Now, going through an injury, those can be learning things for a young player too." (0:33-0:58)

In a closing statement, Boone further shared that the target return for his young pitching star could be late July.

Luis Gil takes live batting practice ahead of Yankees return

With a probable return date of late July, Yankees pitcher Luis Gil has taken his first live batting practice on Saturday since getting sidelined early this year due to a lat strain.

Expand Tweet

Gil took the BP ahead of the Yankees game against the Orioles in the Bronx, and it was reported that his velocity sat in the 95-96 (mph) mark, which was his average last season.

The 27-year-old had a brilliant 2024 campaign that saw him win the American League Rookie of the Year award. He posted a 15-7 record with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts across 151 2/3 innings for the Bombers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More