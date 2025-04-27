Yankees manager Aaron Boone shares update on Luis Gil

Luis Gil played a key role in helping the New York Yankees win the AL East and make it to the World Series as a rookie last season. After finishing the regular season 15-7, with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts, Gil was awarded the AL Rookie of the Year award.
With fans excited to see the kind of performances Gil would put up this season, injuries played spoilsport at the worst possible time. During a workout in late February, Gil left the field with tightness in his throwing shoulder. Upon further examination, a high-grade strain was revealed.
That injury has kept him out of action ever since. However, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone offered a positive update on the ace's status, saying that the Dominican was all set to start his throwing program on Sunday, Max Goodman reported via X (formerly Twitter).
"Luis Gil is starting his throwing program today, Aaron Boone confirms," Max Goodman posted
This will be relieving news for the Bronx Bombers, who are also dealing with the absence of starters Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt. Cole is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to elbow discomfort, while Schmidt suffered from rotator cuff tendinitis.
Luis Gil looks forward to keep learning from Cy Young award-winning Yankees teammate
Luis Gil has benefited from having 2023 AL Cy Young award winner Gerrit Cole right by his side, offering him expert guidance when needed. Speaking about the experience of sharing the locker room with Cole, Gil said through his interpreter via "Foul Territory":
"Gerrit has been a great influence on me. He has taught me a lot. He has taught me how to handle the situations and the emotions when I'm on the mound and how to attack hitters, and I hope I keep learning from Gerrit in the near future."
As the Yankees look to win yet another AL East title and win another World Series this season, fans will be hoping Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil can swiftly bounce back from the injuries they sustained in the spring.