Yankees manager Aaron Boone shares update on Luis Gil

Luis Gil played a key role in helping the New York Yankees win the AL East and make it to the World Series as a rookie last season. After finishing the regular season 15-7, with a 3.50 ERA and 171 strikeouts, Gil was awarded the AL Rookie of the Year award.

Ad

With fans excited to see the kind of performances Gil would put up this season, injuries played spoilsport at the worst possible time. During a workout in late February, Gil left the field with tightness in his throwing shoulder. Upon further examination, a high-grade strain was revealed.

That injury has kept him out of action ever since. However, Yankees skipper Aaron Boone offered a positive update on the ace's status, saying that the Dominican was all set to start his throwing program on Sunday, Max Goodman reported via X (formerly Twitter).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Luis Gil is starting his throwing program today, Aaron Boone confirms," Max Goodman posted

Expand Tweet

Ad

This will be relieving news for the Bronx Bombers, who are also dealing with the absence of starters Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt. Cole is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to elbow discomfort, while Schmidt suffered from rotator cuff tendinitis.

Luis Gil looks forward to keep learning from Cy Young award-winning Yankees teammate

Luis Gil has benefited from having 2023 AL Cy Young award winner Gerrit Cole right by his side, offering him expert guidance when needed. Speaking about the experience of sharing the locker room with Cole, Gil said through his interpreter via "Foul Territory":

Ad

"Gerrit has been a great influence on me. He has taught me a lot. He has taught me how to handle the situations and the emotions when I'm on the mound and how to attack hitters, and I hope I keep learning from Gerrit in the near future."

Expand Tweet

As the Yankees look to win yet another AL East title and win another World Series this season, fans will be hoping Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil can swiftly bounce back from the injuries they sustained in the spring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More