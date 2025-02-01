Yankees star Luis Gil's interview takes an adorable turn as daughter Samantha crashes

Luis Gil is a starting pitcher for the New York Yankees, and he had the best season of his career in 2024. There are some high expectations for Gil heading into 2025, and he recently sat down for an interview ahead of Spring Training.

The commentary was not the lead story from the interview, as it turned into a funny moment that was shared by MLB on X.

Luis Gil is answering a question when his young daughter, Samantha, barged into the screen. The young girl is simply looking to see her father, and she was all smiles as the camera catches her for a few seconds. Gil was able to get her out of the screen quickly, but the young girl provided an adorable moment for everyone.

Luis Gil went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA during the 2024 season and played a key role in guiding the New York Yankees to the World Series. Gil, who comes from the Dominican Republic, began his MLB career in 2021. Over his career, he has posted a 16-8 overall record and has accounted for 3.7 wins above replacement (WAR) during his time with the Yankees.

Luis Gil Credits Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino for Great 2024 Season

Shortly after the 2024 World Series came to a close, Luis Gil joined the "Foul Territory" podcast to discuss his 2024 season. He credited a pair of MLB veterans, Gerrit Cole and Luis Severino, for helping him find success on the mound.

"Gerrit [Cole] has been a great incluence on me. He has taught me a lot. He has taught me how to handle the situations and the emotions when I'm on the mound and how to attack hitters, and I hope I keep learning from Gerrit in the near future," Gil said through his interpreter.

Gerrit Cole benefited from helping Gil find success on the mound as they were teammates. Luis Severino was not a member of the Yankees, but Gil shared the bond that those two have.

"Luis [Severino] is also like a big brother to me. He is always checking in on me and he is aware when I was pitch and he watches my outings and we talk the next day. He gives me some tips and advice on what I was doing wrong and what I need to adjust." -Luis Gil

Luis Gil will soon leave his daughter, Samantha, behind as he heads to Spring Training, hoping for another great season on the mound.

