Twins hit with major injury scare as Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa collide in series finale vs Orioles

Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, and the Minnesota Twins took on the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. It was the finale of their three-game series, where Minnesota took the first two games.

With the series won, they were still looking to complete the sweep. They were able to get to the Orioles early, with Dashawn Keirsey Jr. and Buxton hitting home runs in the third inning.

However, during the bottom of the inning, an unfortunate collision took place. With Cedric Muillins hitting a blooper into shallow center, Buxton and Correa ran into each other.

Carlos Correa got a bit turned around while trying to track the shallow fly ball. He was called off by Byron Buxton and tried to avoid the collision, but it was too late, and the two went down.

Both players stayed down after the collision. Buxton eventually rose to his feet and finished off the inning, but Correa stayed down and was later replaced by Jonah Bride in the lineup.

After the inning was over, Byron Buxton exited the game. The two are now in concussion protocol and will undergo further testing to see if they can return to the field or the IL.

Twins stay afloat after Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa's collision

Minnesota Twins - Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton (Photo via IMAGN)

While the game came to a stop when Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa collided, it resumed a few minutes later. With uncertainty surrounding two of their best players, the rest of the team locked in.

When the two exited the game, the Twins were up 3-0, but still had a ton of game left. Minnesota's starting pitcher, Chris Paddack, proved to be a tough pitcher to face on Thursday. He went 7 innings, giving up zero runs on three hits while striking out three batters.

The bullpen combination of Louis Varland and Jhoan Duran kept the shutout alive with two perfect innings. The offense was able to tack on one more run before the final out, beating to Orioles 4-0, sweeping the series. They have now swept Baltimore twice this season.

Minnesota will now turn its attention to the Milwaukee Brewers. The two meet up on Friday for a weekend series at American Family Field. It will be interesting to see if the Brew Crew can stop this lightning rod of a team. They have now won their last 11 games and are making a statement.

