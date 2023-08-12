Minnesota Twins outfielder Jordan Luplow was booed by home fans for imitating Philadelphia Phillies reliever Craig Kimbrel when called upon to pitch in the eighth innings.

The game unfolded to be a one-sided affair that ended 13-2 in favor of the Phillies. One of the game's highlights was when the Twins outfielder was called up for reliever duties in the bottom of the eighth, and decided to imitate a Philadel[hia fan favorite.

Aside from being booed on the field, Luplow received plenty of mockery on social media as well:

Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers by the Twins just three days after the outfielder was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays on August 1. One week into his Twins career, he found himself on the mound in the eighth innings, with his team losing 11-2 on the night.

He gave away a two-run homer to Phillies rookie Johan Rojas and then decided to have some fun by imitating reliever Craig Kimbrel's pose and was booed by the Phillies fans in response.

Kimbrel has had a good season in Philadelphia and has become a familiar figure among fans, doing a great job with his reliever duties. Hence, fans did not take it well when the Twins player decided to imitate one of their own, even if it was in good spirit.

Several fans took to social media to mock him, while others also took a dig at Kimbrel as well.

"Everyday. Everyday Minnesota can embarrass people," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Honestly, he gave up bombs just like Kimbrell, so pretty spot on!" added another.

Phillies rookie Johan Rojas launches career first HR off Jordan Luplow

Philadelphia Phillies rookie outfielder Johan Rojas grabbed his chance when he got it, launching the first home run of his MLB career against the Minnesota Twins.

It came in the eighth innings when he was faced with outfielder Jordan Luplow, and he hit one deep into left field to record his first homer and extend his team's lead even further.