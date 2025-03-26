Twins president discloses Carlos Correa's clubhouse impact 

Since 2022, Carlos Correa has been stationed in Minnesota, holding down shortstop for the Twins. He signed with the team after becoming a free agent and has played well.

Ad

In 2024, he played in 86 games, hitting .310/.388/.517 with 14 home runs and 54 runs batted in. It was good enough to be named an All-Star for the third time in his career.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Correa is as important to Minnesota on the field as he is off the field. Twins president Derek Falvey detailed how Correa carries himself around the organization, via Baseball Isn't Boring.

"Carlos is the guy who shows up every day. He's the first to get there and one of the last to leave.. What Carlos brought was a bit of credibility to the group in terms of he's won, he's been there," said Falvey.

Ad

Ad

Falvey revealed that Correa is one of the first people in the building and one of the last to leave. He tirelessly works on his craft and is somebody who has experienced nearly every big moment the game has to offer.

"He is famous on our team for bringing guys in on the road into his hotel room, ordering a bunch of food, and watching West Coast baseball when we're on the East Coast after our game, right? He loves that connection to the game," he added.

Ad

Falvey also revealed that Correa's love for the MLB is through the roof. He often invites teammates into his room when they are on the road so they can watch the West Coast games together.

Twins president emphasizes Carlos Correa's leadership over data

Minnesota Twins - Carlos Correa (Photo via IMAGN)

Over the years, baseball has become a data-driven sport. Analytics have become a big portion of the game. Some teams construct their rosters off it alone, but some still favor the human element.

Ad

Twins president Derek Falvey is one of those people. While the numbers on Carlos Correa are not bad, they do not begin to tell the whole story of what he does for the team.

"At the end of the day, the things that make you that much better are those team-first behaviors, right? Are guys that lean in and lead when times are tough" said Falvey.

Correa keeps the team grounded and fires them up when they need it. It will be interesting to see how this club comes out and sets the tone when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback