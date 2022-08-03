"Twins are doing really good today" "Another one the Mets missed on lol" - MLB Twitter enjoying deadline day chaos as the Minnesota Twins win race for reliever Michael Fulmer

The Minnesota Twins have officially announced the acquisition of reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers.

Fulmer is an impending free agent and the longest-tenured Tiger besides Miguel Cabrera. Out of all the relievers that were available on the market, Fulmer is one of the most reliable names.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Michael Fulmer to Twins Michael Fulmer to Twins

The 29-year-old is a six-year MLB veteran who transitioned from being a starter to a reliever during last year's spring training.

Since then, he has posted a 3.05 ERA and 16 saves with 3.3 walks per nine innings and 9.3 strikeouts per nine. His arrival will provide some much-needed boost to the Twins’ bullpen.

The pain could be felt in the New York Mets section on Twitter. With no major deadline day arrival, letting Fulmer get away only raised more questions about Mets GM Billy Eppler's lack of deadline day involvement.

Fulmer is a former Mets prospect who was traded to the Tigers in 2015.. He went on to win the American League Rookie of the Year the following season, and became an All-Star in 2017. Another classic example of "one that slipped away".

In return for Fulmer, the Detroit Tigers will be getting pitching prospect Sawyer Gipson-Long. The right-hander was a sixth-round pick by the Twins in 2019.

Between High-A Cedar Rapids and Double-A Wichita this term, Gipson-Long has compiled a 4.23 ERA and a 1.122 WHIP over 18 games. He started 17 of those games.

The Minnesota Twins mean serious business on deadline day

The Minnesota Twins are making statement after statement at the trade deadline.

Earlier in the day, they agreed to a five-player trade with the Baltimore Orioles for All-Star closer Jorge Lopez. In return, the Orioles will get left-handers Cade Povich and Juan Rojas; and right-handers Yennier Cano and Juan Nunez.

The Twins were far from done. They went on to add starter Tyler Mahle from the Cincinnati Reds. Infielder Spencer Steer, third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and leftie Steven Hajjar headed in the other direction.

david @joebidensenile @JonHeyman Twins are doing really good today @JonHeyman Twins are doing really good today

Coupled with Fulmer’s arrival, the Minnesota Twins now have an enviable bullpen. Despite the usual chaotic circumstances on deadline day, they have conducted business rather smoothly. The Twins had their sights set on bolstering their bullpen from start to finish, and that’s exactly what they did.

