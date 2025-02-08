Twins star Carlos Correa's wife Daniella turns up the glamor in white knitted crop vest & straight jeans on latest mirror selfie

Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa's wife Daniella showed one more pair from her wardrobe on Friday. For Daniella, modeling and fashion is not something new. She was crowned Miss Texas USA '16 and and Miss Texas Teen '13. While she may not be as heavily involved in modeling nowadays, her fashion still stands through.

On Friday, Daniella visited her friend Sabrina Balloun, who is a registered nurse who works in the health and beauty space. There, she shared a stunning mirror selfie with a stylish ensemble.

Daniella wore a fitted white knitted crop vest, paired with high-waisted straight-leg jeans. Her outfit was accessorized with a sleek brown belt that complemented the classic denim look. She completed her look with white sneakers.

In the background of her selfie was a luxurious black-and-gold console table adorned with white orchids, an abstract painting and a grand chandelier. She also shared a link for fans to take a detailed look at the outfit with corresponding links from where to buy the entire outfit.

Daniella's Instagram story (@daniellardzz on IG)

Carlos Correa's wife Daniella Rodriguez boasts about her son's photography skills

After years of dating, Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez tied the knot in 2019. Two years later, they welcomed their first son, Kylo. The couple welcomed their second son, Kenzo, in May 2023.

On Thursday, Daniella took to Instagram to share photos of her clicked by her older son, Kylo. Three front-up photos were shared which captures Daniella in a brown sleeveless top over denim jeans. She boasted about her son's skills in the caption.

"Proud to say Kylo took these pictures 🥹 you gotta train them young 😄" she wrote.

The family was recently in Houston, enjoying snow sledding there with their two boys. On Jan. 22, Daniella posted pictures from their snow-filled trip to Houston.

"First time snow sledding and I never thought it’d happen in Houston ❄️ ⛄️" she wrote.

Carlos Correa spent the first six seasons of his major league career with the Houston Astros after the club selected him first overall in the 2012 MLB draft. He won the World Series title in 2017.

He currently represents the Twins and will be soon seen in action as Spring Training games near.

