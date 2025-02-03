Carlos Correa's wife Daniella relishes every moment as Twins star embraces his cooking era

Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa tried his hands on a new activity this offseason. While fans have seen him bash pitchers from the plate with a baseball, here's a look at how he handles himself in the kitchen.

On Sunday, Correa's wife Daniella couldn't be more thrilled about the shortstop getting into cooking as she shared glimpses of his latest kitchen adventures on social media.

Daniella captured Correa in action, seasoning ingredients and preparing what appeared to be a steak dinner. One image featured Correa confidently working in the kitchen while Daniella, wine in hand, cheered him on, captioning her Instagram story:

"He's on a cooking roll, and I'm here for it 🤩."

The second image showcased perfectly seared steaks sizzling in a cast-iron pan, topped with rosemary and butter.

Carlos Correa and Daniella back in Houston to give their sons snow sledding experience

The weather in Houston this winter was perfect for Carlos Correa and Daniella, who took their two sons, Kylo and Kenzo, for a snow activity.

On Jan. 22, Daniella shared several photos and a clip from their time in Houston playing in the snow. The photos capture Kylo and Kenzo posing alongside their parents and their pet, while also enjoying sledding in the snow, as showed in one of the videos.

"First time snow sledding, and I never thought it’d happen in Houston ❄️ ⛄️" Daniella wrote in caption.

Moreover, the couple also enjoyed the chilly weather to prepare snowballs and make shapes with their bodies on the ground.

Houston's weather isn't alien to Carlos Correa, as he spent his first seven seasons in the league with the Astros, where he won the World Series in 2017 and AL Rookie of the Year in 2015. He departed Houston for Minnesota after the Twins signed him to a three-year contract worth $105.3 million in March 2022.

Both of Correa's sons, though, might not have much idea about Houston. The Twins shortstop, who exchanged vows with Daniella Rodriguez on Nov. 11, 2019, are parents to two sons. Kylo Daniel Correa was born on Nov. 29, 2021, while Kenzo was born on March 11, 2023.

