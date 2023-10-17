Minnoest Twins' Thad Levine has been looked at as a possible name as the Boston Red Sox are still on the lookout for the perfect fit to take over the empty General Manager position in the front office.

Thad Levine has been the general manager for the Minnesota Twins for the last seven years. Since taking over in 2016, the executive has looked to improve the side, basing his analysis partly on analytics and partly on in-game results.

Levine started his career as a business consultant with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In 1999, he joined the Colorado Rockies, serving in various capacities.

In 2005, he started off a successful 11-year spell as the Texas Rangers assistant GM that saw the team make it to two World Series.

Levine has worked under Derek Falvey, the President of Baseball Operations of the Twins, since 2016. If he were to move to Boston, he would have to coordinate with Brian O'Halloran, who was recently promoted to the POBO position after serving as GM under Chaim Bloom, who was released from his duties.

As per recent reports from the Twin Cities, the Boston Red Sox have been allowed to speak to Levine.

There seems to be some mutual interest' among both parties, something that hasn't been the case with other candidates. Most GM potentials have declined interviews with the Red Sox.

Thad Levine's interest comes as a pleasant surprise for the Red Sox

A number of factors can be attributed to why the potential candidates refuse to take on a major role in the Boston Red Sox front office. The job itself is an unstable one, as Boston has had five GMs in the last 12 years since Theo Epstein vacated his position in 2011.

Furthermore, a number of faces in the front office continue to serve the organization for the long term, making it extremely tough for a new face to make changes.