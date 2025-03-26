Twins veteran identifies major roadblock to Bryce Harper’s 2025 World Series dreams

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will finally get his World Series ring, former Twins infielder Trevor Plouffe believes.

In the March 26 episode of JM Baseball, Plouffe and co-host Chris Rose discussed their picks for the 2025 World Series. While Rose wasted no time in naming the Los Angeles Dodgers as his pick to win the Fall Classic this season, Plouffe picked the Phillies to win it all.

Plouffe declared:

“I’ve got them (Phillies) beating the Detroit Tigers.”

Plouffe would go on to identify the major roadblock keeping Bryce Harper from achieving his dream of winning a championship, stating:

“Most importantly, Bryce Harper can finally push that off to the side, ‘When are you going to win your ring?’”

Plouffe’s comments underscore the ongoing criticism of Harper, who is yet to win a World Series championship. In particular, Plouffe pointed out a previous failed attempt that remains hanging over Harper’s head:

“We saw him in the World Series in 2022, we will see him on Broad Street … where they have all the parades.”

Plouffe concluded his thoughts by bluntly stating:

“Book it.”

Check out Plouffe’s comments from the 30-minute mark onwards:

Bryce Harper and the Phillies enter the 2025 MLB season in a loaded NL East division along with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets. The three powerhouse teams will duke it out as they look to dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers as World Series champions in 2025.

Bryce Harper could move back to outfield if proposed blockbuster trade happens

In a cryptic trade proposal, CBS Sports' Mike Axisa discussed the St. Louis Cardinals’ desire to trade Nolan Arenado. In particular, Axisa hinted at one NL East team looking to make a major move.

While Axisa didn’t specifically name the Philadelphia Phillies, he left a clue that spells out Arenado’s potential destination:

“Where will Arenado land? I won't be specific, though there's a certain all-in NL East team with a core that's starting to get older and wouldn't have to try hard to find a way to make things work on the infield corners…”

As it stands, Alec Bohm is penciled in as the Phillies’ third baseman. However, Arenado’s arrival could push Bohm from third, perhaps to first base. That move means that Bryce Harper would have to find another landing spot in the field.

As such, Axisa hints:

“…by moving a certain outfielder-turned-first baseman back to the outfield.”

That comment points towards Bryce Harper going back to the outfield, most likely a corner outfield position, as the musical chairs in the Phillies infield begin to move.

With Kyle Schwarber slated to be the everyday DH, there might be no other spot for Harper than the outfield. It remains to be seen if Axisa’s prediction comes to fruition. But one thing is certain: The Cardinals want to move Arenado and Arenado wants to leave.

So, the Phillies could become an interesting team for the disgruntled third baseman at some point this season.

