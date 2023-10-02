Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction & Betting Tips - October 3 | 2023 MLB AL Wild Card match

The Toronto Blue Jays come in as the final wild card in the American League. The team fought valiantly all year long and ended up just beating out the Seattle Mariners for that final spot.

They get to play against the Minnesota Twins, the AL Central winner, as a result. Here's what you need to know about this series for betting and other purposes.

Twins vs Blue Jays Prediction

The Blue Jays will probably beat the Twins in the series, albeit in three games. Going on the road will make this tough, but there's a discernible gap in quality between the two teams. The Blue Jays survived the vaunted AL East and earned a wild card with 89 wins.

The Twins faced the weak AL Central and won 87 games. The Blue Jays had a bit of a stronger team, and that should show up in this series. They have better pitching, led by Cy Young hopeful Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt.

Twins vs Blue Jays Betting Tips

Do not expect a sweep when betting. The two teams may not be equally as good, but the talent gap between them is probably not enough to get the Blue Jays to win consecutive games on the road. Sweeps are difficult to come by, especially in the postseason.

Furthermore, it's advisable to avoid any over/under betting on offensive players, as lineups change, and it's such a small sample size. They can be red hot or ice cold, and predicting one or the other is difficult.

The Twins are the betting favorite, which means you could stand to win big if you bet the Blue Jays and they win. Do bet responsibly if you choose to do so, though.

Note: We cannot guarantee any outcome when it comes to sports. Therefore, any bet placed on any game, even this one with the above advice, is no guarantee.

Twins vs Blue Jays Head-to-Head

The Twins and Blue Jays split

The two teams played two series against one another, a home and away matchup. Unfortunately, tht does not help with betting, as they split an even 3-3 in the matchups.

Where to watch Twins vs Blue Jays

The first game of the Twins vs Blue Jays Series will be televised on ESPN at 4:30 pm EST on October 3. The next day, Game 2 will be at the same time on the same channel.

If Game 3 becomes necessary, it will be on the following day at the same time and once again on ESPN.