Twins vs. Royals: Game 4, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 10, MLB 2025

The Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals will wrap up a four-game series on Thursday, and it's a big game for the AL Central Division rivals. Kansas City has won two of the first three games, and they look to win the series outright on April 10.
Both teams are expected to compete for the division crown by the end of the year, and every head-to-head matchup matters. Here is a look at the odds for this game and a prediction as to how things will play out.
Twins vs. Royals prediction:
Minnesota has gone just 4-8 to begin the 2025 season and the pitching staff has let the team down. Minnesota has scored 80 runs so far this season, and Harrison Bader leads with three home runs and 10 RBIs.
Bailey Ober will be on the mound for Minnesota, and he is 0-1 with a 12.15 ERA so far this season. The offense will give Ober some support, but he also has to do his job on the mound.
Vinnie Pasquantino is having a great start for the Royals as he leads the way with 10 RBIs through the first 12 games. Kansas City has scored more runs than Minnesota this season, and that's with Bobby Witt Jr. getting off to a slow start.
Veteran Michael Wacha will take the ball for the Royals in the series finale, and he continues to pitch well. Look for Wacha to give the Royals a chance in this game, and the offense will deliver a big win.
Prediction: Kansas City Royals 5, Minnesota Twins 4
Twins vs. Royals odds:
Money Line: Minnesota Twins +105, Kansas City Royals -125
Run Spread: Twins -1.5 (+165), Royals +1.5 (-200)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110), Under 8.5 (-110)
Twins vs. Royals injuries:
Minnesota Twins injury report:
Pablo Lopez (RHP): 15-Day IL (Right hamstring)
Royce Lewis (3B): 10-Day IL (Left hamstring)
Brooks Lee (IF): 10-Day IL (Back tightness)
Kansas City Royals injury report:
Mark Canha (1B/OF): 10-Day IL (abductor)
Alec Marsh (RHP): 15-Day IL (shoulder)
Kyle Wright (RHP) 15-Day IL (shoulder/hamstring)
Twins vs. Royals picks:
This has been a competitive series up to this point, but it hasn't featured a ton of offense. Look for each team to break out a bit in terms of scoring in the series finale, and it will be the Royals that pick up a win to take the series.
Money Line: Kansas City Royals -125
Run Spread: Royals +1.5 (-200)
Total Runs: Over 8.5 (-110)