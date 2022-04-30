"What bothers me so much is that Trevor Bauer seems to know he did something not cool," “Trevor Bauer just got suspended by MLB for two years… did he kill someone?” - Twitter reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher receiving two-year league suspension following a long court battle

Twitter is fuming on both sides of the MLB's recent two-year suspension of Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer. The 31-year-old's name is getting tossed around like a hot potato as social media users argue whether the suspension is justified or not. Some say Bauer deserved what he got, while others say that many sports players have gotten away with far worse.
Let's take a look at the best Twitter reactions to Trevor Bauer's suspension.
Twitter reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's two-year suspension
This Twitter user ripped into Bauer's defense of himself from the accusations despite the evidence being levied against him.
"What bothers me so much is that Trevor Bauer seems to know he did something not cool, but he also knows that he technically didn’t violate any rules. So in the interest of money and his image, he’s cleverly wording things in order to make it seem like he’s saying he’s innocent." - @ andrei
Another Twitter user named Jason expressed shock at the length of the suspension for the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. He sarcastically asked if Trevor Bauer "killed someone."
"Trevor Bauer just got Suspended by #MLB for 2 years... did he kill someone? I'm not condoning abuse but 2 years seems rather harsh when there are no criminal charges...." - @ Jason
Another user said the MLB was unjustified in its decision to suspend the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher for two years because not even the American legal system finds him guilty yet.
"So we should somehow believe that MLB has found more than a judge and a year + (I think the timing is correct) investigation found? I truly doubt it. Baseball is acting on a we don't like what you did, even if was legal & consenting, concept." - @ Masked Monkey
This user thought likewise.
"So MLB was able to find new evidence that the LA County DA was unable to after a 5 mo review? Hard to believe." - @ Kyle Frasard
Bauer wasn't suspended based on a legal decision. Manfred simply decided that the evidence levied against the pitcher was enough to warrant a violation of the MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse policy. One Twitter user named Tina said there are no excuses for defending Bauer.
"This is a no Trevor Bauer defending zone. If you wish to defend Trevor Bauer kindly yeet yourself out of my TL or be yeeted." - @ Tina
Trevor Bauer defends himself
The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher took to Twitter to defend himself. He claims he will be filing an appeal against the MLB's suspension in hopes of having it lifted.
"In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings." - @ Trevor Bauer
Bauer denied ever committing any acts of domestic violence "in the strongest terms possible." Other Twitter users responded to this statement in their own "strong terms."
This user insinuated that any men defending the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher might act just like him in a relationship.
"Ladies, don't date dudes who are currently defending Trevor Bauer. #lifeadvice" - @ Cc
And this user referred to the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher as a "loser predator."
"Loser predator" - @ BigBosis18
One user raised the point that Cleveland Browns newly-signed quarterback, Deshaun Watson, was accused of similar charges but got off without any kind of league suspension from the NFL.
"Meanwhile DeShaun Watson got $200 million guaranteed" - @ Jay Dub
Fair point there. Another user listed off the number of games Bauer is suspended for and compared them to other sports players who have committed domestic violence.
"Trevor Bauer got 324 games Ray Rice got 2 games Marcell Ozuna got 20 games Kareem Hunt got 8 games Ezekiel Elliot got 6 games Aroldis Chapman for 30 games Greg Hardy got 10 games Adrian Peterson got 6 games Calvin Ridley got 16 games Deshaun Watson got $20M dollars" - @WealthTurtle.eth
Yet another user pointed out the MLB's lack of consistency with the suspension compared to other players.
"Marcell Ozuna was found, by police, beating his wife. Already back in baseball. Trevor Bauer didn't have enough evidence found against him to even have charges brought against 'em, yet will sit out 2 years. Wild. All because he's outspoken against the league." - @ Nati Sports
Twitter is split down the middle on this issue. It will be interesting to see how it reacts to any developments on Bauer's appeal in the future.