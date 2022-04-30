"What bothers me so much is that Trevor Bauer seems to know he did something not cool," “Trevor Bauer just got suspended by MLB for two years… did he kill someone?” - Twitter reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher receiving two-year league suspension following a long court battle

Twitter is fuming on both sides of the MLB's recent two-year suspension of Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer. The 31-year-old's name is getting tossed around like a hot potato as social media users argue whether the suspension is justified or not. Some say Bauer deserved what he got, while others say that many sports players have gotten away with far worse.

Let's take a look at the best Twitter reactions to Trevor Bauer's suspension.

Twitter reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's two-year suspension

This Twitter user ripped into Bauer's defense of himself from the accusations despite the evidence being levied against him.

andrei @TweetsByDrei What bothers me so much is that Trevor Bauer seems to know he did something not cool, but he also knows that he technically didn’t violate any rules. So in the interest of money and his image, he’s cleverly wording things in order to make it seem like he’s saying he’s innocent. What bothers me so much is that Trevor Bauer seems to know he did something not cool, but he also knows that he technically didn’t violate any rules. So in the interest of money and his image, he’s cleverly wording things in order to make it seem like he’s saying he’s innocent.

Another Twitter user named Jason expressed shock at the length of the suspension for the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. He sarcastically asked if Trevor Bauer "killed someone."

Jason @Quiz_master1 Trevor Bauer just got Suspended by #MLB for 2 years... did he kill someone? I'm not condoning abuse but 2 years seems rather harsh when there are no criminal charges.... Trevor Bauer just got Suspended by #MLB for 2 years... did he kill someone? I'm not condoning abuse but 2 years seems rather harsh when there are no criminal charges....

Another user said the MLB was unjustified in its decision to suspend the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher for two years because not even the American legal system finds him guilty yet.

Masked Money @MaskedMoney2 @bigTechLegend @SlavaMedvedenko @ClayTravis @BauerOutage So we should somehow believe that MLB has found more than a judge and a year + (I think the timing is correct) investigation found? I truly doubt it. Baseball is acting on a we don't like what you did, even if was legal & consenting, concept. @bigTechLegend @SlavaMedvedenko @ClayTravis @BauerOutage So we should somehow believe that MLB has found more than a judge and a year + (I think the timing is correct) investigation found? I truly doubt it. Baseball is acting on a we don't like what you did, even if was legal & consenting, concept.

This user thought likewise.

Kyle Frasard @kfrasard4 @pronkville08 @ClayTravis @BauerOutage So MLB was able to find new evidence that the LA County DA was unable to after a 5 mo review? Hard to believe.. @pronkville08 @ClayTravis @BauerOutage So MLB was able to find new evidence that the LA County DA was unable to after a 5 mo review? Hard to believe..

Bauer wasn't suspended based on a legal decision. Manfred simply decided that the evidence levied against the pitcher was enough to warrant a violation of the MLB's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse policy. One Twitter user named Tina said there are no excuses for defending Bauer.

Tina @ErdrickStorm This is a no Trevor Bauer defending zone. If you wish to defend Trevor Bauer kindly yeet yourself out of my TL or be yeeted. This is a no Trevor Bauer defending zone. If you wish to defend Trevor Bauer kindly yeet yourself out of my TL or be yeeted.

Trevor Bauer defends himself

The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher took to Twitter to defend himself. He claims he will be filing an appeal against the MLB's suspension in hopes of having it lifted.

Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) @BauerOutage In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings. In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives & I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.

Bauer denied ever committing any acts of domestic violence "in the strongest terms possible." Other Twitter users responded to this statement in their own "strong terms."

This user insinuated that any men defending the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher might act just like him in a relationship.

Cc @caesaar Ladies, don't date dudes who are currently defending Trevor Bauer. #lifeadvice Ladies, don't date dudes who are currently defending Trevor Bauer. #lifeadvice

And this user referred to the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher as a "loser predator."

One user raised the point that Cleveland Browns newly-signed quarterback, Deshaun Watson, was accused of similar charges but got off without any kind of league suspension from the NFL.

Fair point there. Another user listed off the number of games Bauer is suspended for and compared them to other sports players who have committed domestic violence.

WealthTurtle.eth @wealth_turtle Trevor Bauer got 324 games

Ray Rice got 2 games

Marcell Ozuna got 20 games

Kareem Hunt got 8 games

Ezekiel Elliot got 6 games

Aroldis Chapman for 30 games

Greg Hardy got 10 games

Adrian Peterson got 6 games

Calvin Ridley got 16 games

Deshaun Watson got $20M dollars Trevor Bauer got 324 gamesRay Rice got 2 gamesMarcell Ozuna got 20 gamesKareem Hunt got 8 gamesEzekiel Elliot got 6 gamesAroldis Chapman for 30 gamesGreg Hardy got 10 gamesAdrian Peterson got 6 gamesCalvin Ridley got 16 gamesDeshaun Watson got $20M dollars

Yet another user pointed out the MLB's lack of consistency with the suspension compared to other players.

Nati Sports @Nati_Sports



Trevor Bauer didn't have enough evidence found against him to even have charges brought against 'em, yet will sit out 2 years.



Wild. All because he's outspoken against the league. Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Trevor Bauer: 324-game suspension. Two years of regular season. Trevor Bauer: 324-game suspension. Two years of regular season. Marcell Ozuna was found, by police, beating his wife. Already back in baseball.Trevor Bauer didn't have enough evidence found against him to even have charges brought against 'em, yet will sit out 2 years.Wild. All because he's outspoken against the league. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat… Marcell Ozuna was found, by police, beating his wife. Already back in baseball. Trevor Bauer didn't have enough evidence found against him to even have charges brought against 'em, yet will sit out 2 years. Wild. All because he's outspoken against the league. twitter.com/JonHeyman/stat…

Twitter is split down the middle on this issue. It will be interesting to see how it reacts to any developments on Bauer's appeal in the future.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt