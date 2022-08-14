"Two of those used steroids, kind of important fact to include" "Only two that were clean" - MLB Twitter discusses PEDs after Aaron Judge joins Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire in elite list following 46th homer

Aaron Judge breaking records is rarely a surprise anymore. It’s inevitable, but it makes you go wow regardless.

In recent weeks, the New York Yankees haven’t resembled the first-half juggernaut they were. But that didn't stop Judge from maintaining his record-breaking pace against the Red Sox.

ESPN @espn Aaron Judge continues to have a historic season Aaron Judge continues to have a historic season 🙌 https://t.co/nHUUlfmNNU

"Aaron Judge continues to have a historic season" - ESPN

Judge shone bright as the Yankees defeated their arch nemesis by 3-2.

He cleared Fenway Park’s Green Monster with his MLB-leading 46th homer in the third inning while collecting his 100th RBI of the campaign. His latest big fly put him in a elite company.

Beerly Baseball @BeerlyBaseball Aaron Judge watch alert!



Judge blasts his 46th home run of the season over the Green Monster, along with scoring his 100th RBI (most in baseball)!



Aaron Judge watch alert!Judge blasts his 46th home run of the season over the Green Monster, along with scoring his 100th RBI (most in baseball)! https://t.co/sMergYUCil

"Aaron Judge watch alert! Judge blasts his 46th home run of the season over the Green Monster, along with scoring his 100th RBI (most in baseball)!" - Beerly Baseball

CMEBENAUGHTY @1Marko9 @espn At least we have Aaron to be happy about in a very disturbing season. @espn At least we have Aaron to be happy about in a very disturbing season.

Judge matched Babe Ruth’s pace of 46 home runs through 113 games in 1921, one better than Mark McGwire’s 45 in 1998. Topping the list is Barry Bonds, who registered 48 home runs at the same juncture in 2001.

Fans believe Aaron Judge should have top spot ahead of steroid-tainted Barry Bonds

New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners

PEDs are now the talk of the hour following Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 80-game suspension that rocked the baseball fraternity. The relevant discussion has made its way into Judge’s latest statistical landmark.

Both Bonds and McGwire have been guilty of “juicing” in the past, hence fans will always spot an asterisk next to their record.

Raf Wilson @SFMIA3 @espn Two of those used steroids, kind of important fact to include @espn Two of those used steroids, kind of important fact to include

Alec @alecjmets @EasyE65 @espn bonds cheated. no matter what legacy he has, he will will always have an asterisk next to his name for ever @EasyE65 @espn bonds cheated. no matter what legacy he has, he will will always have an asterisk next to his name for ever

Babe Ruth, on the other hand, did things the clean way i.e. without any performance enhancer. However, he had an advantage of a different kind. Unlike the baseball world we know today, the talent pool available back in his era was limited.

JIM DEVLIN @FLYINGTARPON

And..

Babe Ruth played in an era with Whites Only

Hmmmm ?? @espn 2 of those Guys were Proven "PED" AbusersAnd..Babe Ruth played in an era with Whites OnlyHmmmm ?? @espn 2 of those Guys were Proven "PED" AbusersAnd..Babe Ruth played in an era with Whites OnlyHmmmm ?? https://t.co/J7uMVvj2wT

willie haze @williehazebotch @JERSEY2709 @espn Ruth literally only had to play against white peoples. How is that it an asterisk @JERSEY2709 @espn Ruth literally only had to play against white peoples. How is that it an asterisk

Hence, fans are raging and are of the opinion that technically, Judge should be taking the top spot.

Ben M @BenM51180449 @Shane85261908 @espn Bruh, if Aaron judge took steroids he'd have way more homers than Bonds. The nerve of people justifying steroids is beyond my belief. Get over it, Bonds is a cheat and he's not even a good guy. Guy should be squashed from every record. Cmon man! @Shane85261908 @espn Bruh, if Aaron judge took steroids he'd have way more homers than Bonds. The nerve of people justifying steroids is beyond my belief. Get over it, Bonds is a cheat and he's not even a good guy. Guy should be squashed from every record. Cmon man!

BrooklynGirl @debcvny @espn Judge and Ruth: the only two to do it without juicing (unless you count beer on the Babe’s end) @espn Judge and Ruth: the only two to do it without juicing (unless you count beer on the Babe’s end)

Nader Haleem @naderhaleem84 @espn The guys on the ends are cheaters. The 2 Yankees in the middle are the real heroes. @espn The guys on the ends are cheaters. The 2 Yankees in the middle are the real heroes.

Judge is chasing Roger Maris’ Yankees record of most home runs (61) in a single campaign, a milestone he is well on course to achieve. As per MLB.com, Judge will end the season with 66 homers at his current pace.

However, the Yankees need to find a way to steady their ship after a prolonged period of extreme turbulence.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Chaitanya Sharma