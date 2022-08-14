"Two of those used steroids, kind of important fact to include" "Only two that were clean" - MLB Twitter discusses PEDs after Aaron Judge joins Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire in elite list following 46th homer

Aaron Judge breaking records is rarely a surprise anymore. It’s inevitable, but it makes you go wow regardless.
In recent weeks, the New York Yankees haven’t resembled the first-half juggernaut they were. But that didn't stop Judge from maintaining his record-breaking pace against the Red Sox.
"Aaron Judge continues to have a historic season" - ESPN
Judge shone bright as the Yankees defeated their arch nemesis by 3-2.
He cleared Fenway Park’s Green Monster with his MLB-leading 46th homer in the third inning while collecting his 100th RBI of the campaign. His latest big fly put him in a elite company.
"Aaron Judge watch alert! Judge blasts his 46th home run of the season over the Green Monster, along with scoring his 100th RBI (most in baseball)!" - Beerly Baseball
Judge matched Babe Ruth’s pace of 46 home runs through 113 games in 1921, one better than Mark McGwire’s 45 in 1998. Topping the list is Barry Bonds, who registered 48 home runs at the same juncture in 2001.
Fans believe Aaron Judge should have top spot ahead of steroid-tainted Barry Bonds
PEDs are now the talk of the hour following Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 80-game suspension that rocked the baseball fraternity. The relevant discussion has made its way into Judge’s latest statistical landmark.
Both Bonds and McGwire have been guilty of “juicing” in the past, hence fans will always spot an asterisk next to their record.
Babe Ruth, on the other hand, did things the clean way i.e. without any performance enhancer. However, he had an advantage of a different kind. Unlike the baseball world we know today, the talent pool available back in his era was limited.
Hence, fans are raging and are of the opinion that technically, Judge should be taking the top spot.
Judge is chasing Roger Maris’ Yankees record of most home runs (61) in a single campaign, a milestone he is well on course to achieve. As per MLB.com, Judge will end the season with 66 homers at his current pace.
However, the Yankees need to find a way to steady their ship after a prolonged period of extreme turbulence.