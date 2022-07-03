"Two walk offs in a row" "Baltimore Orioles, you have the right to remain silent" - Minnesota Twins fans ecstatic after back-to-back walk-off wins

The Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles continued their weekend series in Minneapolis this afternoon at Target Field. In back-to-back games, the Twins have walked it off against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Twins won their first game of the series last night by a score of 3-2 on a walk-off. Today, the Minnesota Twins found themselves trailing by one run, going into the bottom of the ninth inning. Jorge Polanco led the inning off with a solo home run to tie the game before Max Kepler hit a one-out double.

Jose Miranda then came up to the plate and walked it off for the Twins. The Twins have now won the first two games of the series and will go for a series sweep tomorrow afternoon. Those were two unbelievable victories for the Twins and absolutely devastating losses for the Orioles.

"JOSE MIRANDA WITH THE WALK-OFF. THE TWINS HAVE JORGE LOPEZ'S NUMBER!!" - Twins Talk

The Twins' record is 44-37 as their lead in the American League Central is now 2.5 games over the Cleveland Guardians.

The Orioles have now lost two winnable games that can be solely blamed on the bullpen. The Orioles fans have been awfully quiet on Twitter the past two games.

These are games that the Minnesota Twins must win if they want to make a run into the postseason. It was a great team win and way of battling back to get the victory at home.

Minnesota Twin Jose Miranda gets an ice bath after his walk-off single against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Orioles were the first team on the board as Tyler Nevin lined a RBI double to drive in Ryan Mountcastle. 1-0 Orioles.

"Doubles from Ryan Mountcastle and Tyler Nevin have given the Orioles an early lead. It was Nevin's extra-base hit in two weeks, while Mountcastle now has 20 extra-base hits since June 1, the most in the AL. 1-0, Orioles." - Nathan Ruiz

Anthony Santander belted a solo home run in the third inning to extend the lead to 2-0. This was his 15th home run of the season.

"Anthony Santander sends one out!" - Talkin' Baseball

The Orioles extended their lead to 3-0 before the Twins answered back with a solo home run from Nick Gordon.

"Nick Gordon leans into one and the #MNTwins are on the board!" - Bally Sports North

The Twins added another run thanks to a sacrifice fly by Carlos Correa in the eighth inning. The Twins still trailed by one going into the ninth but Jorge Polanco led off the inning and tied the game up in a hurry.

"Jorge Polanco ties it in the 9th!" - Talkin' Baseball

The Twins then had runners on first and third with one out when Jose Miranda came up to the plate. Miranda lined a single into left field to win for the Twins.

"Miranda is right!" - Minnesota Twins

What a game for the rookie! The Twins seem to be getting contributions from just about everyone on the roster. The team will look to carry this momentum into tomorrow's series finale.

