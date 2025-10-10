  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Ty France reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 3-word message as Blue Jays punch ticket to ALCS over Yankees

Ty France reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 3-word message as Blue Jays punch ticket to ALCS over Yankees

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 10, 2025 07:35 GMT
Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox - Source: Getty
Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox - Source: Getty

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s power play in Game 4 of their American League Division Series on Wednesday led to first baseman Ty France dropping an emoji reaction on his post. The Blue Jays prevailed over the New York Yankees with a 5-2 victory and secured their first AL Championship Series berth since 2016.

Ad

Blue Jays superstar first baseman Guerrero Jr. posted a batting average of .529, going 9-for-17 with three homers and nine RBIs, leading the team’s offensive surge.

Guerrero shared an Instagram post in his Blue Jays uniform, highlighting his big moments from the division series.

He captioned the post:

“FAR FROM FINISHED #ELDEDG”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ty France, who was traded from the Twins to the Blue Jays in July, reacted with three “GOAT” emojis to show his admiration.

Ty France reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.&#039;s post.(vladdyjr27/Instagram)
Ty France reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s post.(vladdyjr27/Instagram)

After the game, an F1 panel asked Guerrero,

Ad
"How much do you enjoy playing the New York Yankees? It seems like you take it personally every time you play them."

Guerrero addressed the F1 panel, expressing his feelings:

“I like playing here. And every time I see the Yankees, I don’t know what happens with me. But to me, it’s nothing personal."
Ad

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife, Nathalie, dropped a shoutout carousel for Vlad.

Nathalie shared images with Guerrero and their daughter, Vlaimel, at Yankee Stadium. In the second photo, Nathalia was carrying a bag highlighting Guerrero's jersey number, while Vlaimel wore a Blue Jays jacket.

Nathalia wrote in the caption:

“Thank God one more step ❤️🙏🏼🥳🥳🥳 ALDS champion!!!”
Ad
Ad

Nathalia also reshared a story from Charlise Springer, who posted a picture of George Springer playfully leaning on Guerrero Jr. The Blue Jays originally shared the post with the caption:

“Disagree to agree 😅 @georgespringer @vladdyjr27”
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.&rsquo;s wife ,Nathalia, shared a story.(nathalii30/Instagram)
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife ,Nathalia, shared a story.(nathalii30/Instagram)

Nathalia dropped emojis on the story, capturing a funny and sweet moment between the Blue Jays players at the ballpark.

About the author
Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Know More
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications