Ty France reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s 3-word message as Blue Jays punch ticket to ALCS over Yankees

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s power play in Game 4 of their American League Division Series on Wednesday led to first baseman Ty France dropping an emoji reaction on his post. The Blue Jays prevailed over the New York Yankees with a 5-2 victory and secured their first AL Championship Series berth since 2016.Blue Jays superstar first baseman Guerrero Jr. posted a batting average of .529, going 9-for-17 with three homers and nine RBIs, leading the team’s offensive surge.Guerrero shared an Instagram post in his Blue Jays uniform, highlighting his big moments from the division series.He captioned the post:“FAR FROM FINISHED #ELDEDG” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTy France, who was traded from the Twins to the Blue Jays in July, reacted with three “GOAT” emojis to show his admiration.Ty France reacts to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s post.(vladdyjr27/Instagram)After the game, an F1 panel asked Guerrero,&quot;How much do you enjoy playing the New York Yankees? It seems like you take it personally every time you play them.&quot;Guerrero addressed the F1 panel, expressing his feelings:“I like playing here. And every time I see the Yankees, I don’t know what happens with me. But to me, it’s nothing personal.&quot;Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife, Nathalie, dropped a shoutout carousel for Vlad.Nathalie shared images with Guerrero and their daughter, Vlaimel, at Yankee Stadium. In the second photo, Nathalia was carrying a bag highlighting Guerrero's jersey number, while Vlaimel wore a Blue Jays jacket.Nathalia wrote in the caption:“Thank God one more step ❤️🙏🏼🥳🥳🥳 ALDS champion!!!” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNathalia also reshared a story from Charlise Springer, who posted a picture of George Springer playfully leaning on Guerrero Jr. The Blue Jays originally shared the post with the caption:“Disagree to agree 😅 @georgespringer @vladdyjr27”Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wife ,Nathalia, shared a story.(nathalii30/Instagram)Nathalia dropped emojis on the story, capturing a funny and sweet moment between the Blue Jays players at the ballpark.