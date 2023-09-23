Tyler Anderson Injury Update: Angels starting pitcher done for season after being placed on 15-day IL

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson's season has come to a close. The lefty has been placed on the 15-day IL as he has been dealing with general knee soreness.

Anderson was scheduled to start on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins. The team has yet to announce who will start in Anderson's place.

Anderson initially had his Fridaty start pushed back before news of him dropped that he would be placed on the 15-day IL. He has stated that he has had knee problems for years. Hopefully, he can get healthy in the offseason and return for a full workload next year.

Anderson is the latest player to be shut down for the rest of the regular season. Earlier in the week, it was announced that superstar Shohei Ohtani would be shut down for the season with an oblique injury. Ohtani then went on to get surgery on his torn UCL.

With Tyler Anderson out, it has been a season of injuries for the Angels

Shohei Ohtani

With news of Tyler Anderson being done for the season, this year has been an adventure for the Los Angeles Angels. Injuries have plagued this team, making it another tough season.

Anthony Rendon has had another injury-riddled season. He has only played in 43 games this season, as he has told reporters that he fractured his tibia. The Angels have not announced an official injury, and manager Phil Nevin is skeptical of Rendon.

"It depends on which day you ask him. It comes and goes each day" said Phil Nevin.

The Angels also lost rookie catcher Logan O'Hoppe for a good portion after he tore his labrum. And Mike Trout missed some time after fracturing his left hamate bone.

For a team that had a lot of hope coming into the season, it has turned into another year of suffering.