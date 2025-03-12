Tyler Glasnow announces engagement to long-time girlfriend Meghan Murphy, reveals upcoming wedding plans

LA Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow has been dating Meghan Murphy since 2021 when he was with the Tampa Bay Rays. The duo who met on a baseball field followed by a fairy tale story that started with exchanging numbers on a baseball have continuously made strides in their relationship.

Until now, no one knew if they were more than just girlfriend boyfriend. However, as candid as it may get, Glasnow is taken.

On Chris Rose's podcast, Glasnow was talking about the upcoming 2025 season when the podcaster referred to his partner as "girlfriend." Glasnow knew she was now more than just a girlfriend and dropped a piece of big news on Rose.

"She's my fiancée now too," Glasnow said. "That happened a while ago."

He further revealed when he got engaged and what the wedding plans will be.

"Yeah, that happened in August last year, and then we'll get married in November coming up. Lots of stuff going on," Glasnow added.

Chris Rose left stunned after hearing Tyler Glasnow dropping engagement update

As soon as podcaster Chris Rose heard the news of the engagement, he was shell-shocked, as Tyler Glasnow, who regularly appears on his podcast, hadn't shared the news earlier.

"Wait a second," Rose said. "How in the world have I talked to you this many times, and you did not tell me that you guys got...," Rose said.

Glasnow defended himself that he might have let him known in the past, which wasn't the case, it seems.

"I thought you knew that. I was 100% sure you knew that," Glasnow said. "Now I'm not so sure. I thought we talked about this. No?"

This exchange was followed by Rose congratulating Glasnow. The Dodgers ace added that he was nervous during the engagement.

"Thank you, dude," Glasnow added. "Yeah, I was nervous when I did it, but it was super fun. I'm glad we did it. Now we're just planning it all for the future—got the wedding, then life, then kids, and all that stuff."

Tyler Glasnow will hope that he wins the World Series with the Dodgers in 2025 before tying the knot with Meghan in November.

