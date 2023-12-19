Tyler Glasnow Contract: MLB insider breaks down Dodgers' newest ace's $136,500,000 deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers and their new ace, Tyler Glasnow, have reached an agreement on a long-term extension. Following his move from the Tampa Bay Rays, the 30-year-old secured a five-year, $136,500,000 contract extension from his new club.

Now that the two parties have an agreement on an extension, deals of Tyler Glasnow's contract have been revealed. MLB insider Jon Heyman broke down all the information for Glasnow's long-term deal with the Dodgers.

"Tyler Glasnow, Dodgers EXTENSION: $111,562,500/4. 2025-2027, player opt 2028. $30M- 2025, $30M - 2026, $30M - 2027. Player Option 2028 for $21,562,500. If Player declines Option, Club option for $30,000,000. Player will donate 1% of salary per year to Club Charity." - @JonHeyman

There are a number of interesting numbers tied to Glasnow's contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. At the base level, the right-handed flamethrower will make $25,000,000 for the 2024 season. This number is divided into $15,000,000 in base salary, along with a $10,000,000 signing bonus.

For the 2025, 2026, and 2027 seasons, the former Tampa Bay Rays ace will make $30,000,000 per season. The 2028 season will see two options decide Glasnow's future. There is a $21,562,500 player option for the 2028 season that becomes a $30,000,000 club option if Glasnow opts not to exercise it.

“It was never about making as much as I possibly could...as long as I would be happy on and off the field.” Tyler Glasnow on why he chose to sign an extension with the @Dodgers (via/@RogginAndRodney)" - @AM570LASports

According to Heyman, in a similar fashion to Shohei Ohtani when he agreed to his deal, Glasnow will donate 1% of his salary each year to charity.

Tyler Glasnow joins a star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers squad

The acquisition of both Glasnow and Manuel Margot from the Tampa Bay Rays was a major coup for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The strikeout artist will step in a major role for the club this upcoming season, where the expectations will be World Series or bust.

"Mookie, Ohtani, Freddie. Top of the Lineup? The greatest ever?" - @DodgersNation

Glasnow now joins a truly star-studded roster in Los Angeles that features the likes of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and the aforementioned Shohei Ohtani. If that is not intimidating enough, the Dodgers have emerged as one of the top contenders to sign Japanese phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

