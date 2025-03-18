Tyler Glasnow & fiancee Meghan eat, play & wrestle their way through Tokyo ahead of Dodgers' season opener 

LA Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow and his fiancee Meghan Murphy had a fun-filled day in Tokyo on Sunday ahead of the club's season opener against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. The NL rivals will be squaring off in the two-game Tokyo series to kick off the proceedings for the 2025 MLB season.

Glasnow is a part of the Dodgers' 31-man roster who traveled to Japan for the Tokyo series along with their loved ones. The players and their partners made the most of the time off from practice by touring the city, enjoying tasty Japanese dishes and witnessing the soaking in the heritage and culture of the capital city.

The couple witnessed sumo wrestlers in action in exhibition matchups and even entered the sumo circle wearing inflated sumo suits to experience Japan's national sport firsthand. Next, they enjoyed a bowl of ramen, capped off with a fresh cup of latte which featured their pet dog's portrait.

Take a look at the images shared by Meghan on Instagram here:

"What should my sumo name be?" she wrote in one story.

"Because I miss my sweet boy," she captioned another story.

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @injector_meghan/Instagram)

Some more screenshots from her Instagram story (Source: @injector_meghan/Instagram)

Glasnow had an amazing start to his time with the Dodgers last season, but after 22 starts, his time in the bullpen ended prematurely due to an injury to his pitching elbow in August. He worked hard in his rehabilitation and rejoined the bullpen for spring training in Glendale, Arizona on time in February.

Tyler Glasnow started three preseason games with the Dodgers, compiling a 0-1 record with a 4.50 ERA, 10 strikeouts and 1.17 WHIP. Despite the early struggles on the mound, the RHP showcased his pitching arsenal and variability in pitching velocities, which are positive signs for a ballclub possessing arguably the best bullpen heading into the 2025 MLB season.

Tyler Glasnow's fiancee Meghan had an amazing time with the wives of other Dodgers players in Tokyo

The wives and girlfriends of Dodgers ballplayers have been thoroughly enjoying their time in Tokyo. They visited Bar High Five during the happy hours which was followed by a trip to Tokyo Tower in Minato city.

On Sunday, Meghan, alongside partners of other Dodgers players, attended a traditional Japanese tea ceremony while donning kimonos.

"Kimono & tea ceremony! So special to experience such a beautiful piece of Japanese culture!!"

Back on the mound, Tyler Glasnow pitched four scoreless innings in the final exhibition game against the Hanshin Tigers on Sunday. If required, he could feature as a relief pitcher in the Tokyo Series.

