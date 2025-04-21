Tyler Glasnow injury: Everything on 5th inning mishap in Dodgers vs. Rangers game

LA Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow left Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers in the fifth inning with lower leg cramps. In four innings pitched, Glasnow allowed three hits and recorded one strikeout while allowing zero runs.

After the game, Glasnow said he felt cramps in both his legs, especially the right one. He previously encountered the same issue last April against the Toronto Blue Jays, where he pitched six innings.

After Tyler Glasnow struck out Dustin Harris for the second out of the fourth inning, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and head athletic trainer Thomas Albert went out to chat with the ace. The right-hander remained in the game and struck out Josh Jung to complete the fourth inning.

He was back on the mound for the fifth inning when he threw a four-seam fastball to Jake Burger. Immediately after, Albert and Roberts were back out and Glasnow was replaced with Luis Garcia.

“He just seemed uncomfortable trying to find his way through it,” Roberts said. “He went out there, threw one pitch, and he just couldn’t keep going. A lot of times with the lower half you don’t want it to bleed into the arm and affect that.”

Glasnow was having a nice day until the fifth inning. Overall, he threw 52 pitches.

Tyler Glasnow discusses what went wrong in the fifth inning

After the game, Tyler Glasnow revealed the cramping issue started in the third inning, and from there on, it only got worse. Once it spread, he tried changing the way he pitches, but it didn't work.

“My entire lower half just started cramping up and it got worse and worse,” Glasnow said. “I was able to stretch it early on, but then it fully grabbed, and I couldn’t get rid of it.”

Despite his diligent routine—including hydration and supplements—Glasnow admitted he and the team are still searching for a concrete explanation.

“I don’t know. I’ve done all the hydration stuff, I do all the supplements," he added. "We’ll try to figure some things out soon and just hope it doesn’t happen again.”

The right-hander doesn’t believe the issue will sideline him long term. With nearly a full week off before his next projected start, Glasnow is optimistic.

“It happens sporadically... hopefully I can just take this week and figure it out,” Glasnow said.

Dave Roberts is hoping Tyler Glasnow can turn up for his next scheduled start against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

