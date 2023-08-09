Tyler Glasnow Injury Update: Health status of Rays pitcher set to make return to lineup soon

The Tampa Bay Rays have been plagued by injuries to their starting pitchers, however, they will reportedly get one of their stars back: Tyler Glasnow. Marc Tompkin of the Tampa Bay Times reported that Glasnow could potentially return to action on Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians.

"#Rays Cash said Glasnow played catch today and they are “optimistic” he will start Saturday vs. #Guardians, but they probably won’t know for sure until Saturday morning" - @TBTimes_Rays

While Tyler Glasnow is reportedly nearing his return, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said that the team is "optimistic" but it is not 100% confirmed. The superstar pitcher was scratched from his last start after experiencing back spasms, yet it appears that he is nearing his return.

Kevin Cash said that the starting pitcher played catch on Wednesday and continues to approach a return to the lineup. The 29-year-old has only appeared in 68.2 innings this season, so the team will likely want to make sure he is 100% before letting him return to the mound.

Glasnow underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2021, working his way back to the club in 2022, appearing in two games. While he was on track to enter the 2023 campaign healthy, the veteran suffered a Grade 2 strain of his left oblique on February 28th, forcing him out of the rotation until his season debut on May 27th.

"Tyler Glasnow reportedly suffered an oblique injury during live BP today and is expected to miss time, via @TBTimes_Rays" - @TalkinBaseball_

Tyler Glasnow's positive outlook comes in the wake of Shane McClanahan's devastating injury

The optimism around Glasnow's return is a bright spot for the team's pitching rotation which suffered a major loss in the form of Shane McClanahan. The superstar pitcher suffered forearm tightness in his throwing arm, which tends to be a precursor to Tommy John Surgery.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan is "highly unlikely" to pitch again this season, Rays manager Kevin Cash said today.



In a season filled with brutal pitching health -- Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen needed Tommy John surgery -- McClanahan's arm injury is the worst of all.

The Tampa Bay Rays announced that McClanahan will undergo further examination from another specialist but there is growing belief that surgery will be required to repair the damage to his arm. If Shane McClanahan is forced to undergo Tommy John Surgery, he could miss the majority of next season as well.