Shane McClanahan Injury Update: Latest health status and expected recovery period of Rays pitcher

It was an uncharacteristic performance for Shane McClanahan last night against the New York Yankees. It was also one that got cut short by injury. The Tampa Bay Rays' ace gave up five runs in four innings off of home runs by Anthony Volpe and Giancarlo Stanton.

After that, Shane McClanahan's night was done thanks to what is being called forearm tightness. That is usually not a good sign.

For reference, Carlos Rodon of those Yankees missed months of the season with a forearm strain that began in Spring Training. Here's what we know about McClanahan.

What happened to Shane McClanahan?

Wednesday's start was the fourth for Shane McClanahan since being put on the Injured List. The All-Star starter will hope to avoid another stint, but it doesn't look good.

Shane McClanahan suffered an injury

He said via ESPN:

"It's one of those things where outside of it just kind of got tight and kind of grabbed me a little bit."

The ace is headed back to Tampa Bay to see a team doctor to address the issue. As of now, there's no official diagnosis. If it's a grade one strain, he will miss up to one month.

A grade two strain will require two months on the Injured List at the minimum. If it happens to be a grade three strain, the Rays won't see McLanahan for a long time. Those take 6-9 months to heal.