Bo Bichette Trade Deadline Replacements: 3 players Blue Jays could target for injured All-Star

The Toronto Blue Jays might have lost Bo Bichette for a little while. He exited last night's game with knee soreness, which could keep him sidelined for a while. The All-Star and current AL batting leader is having an excellent season.

The injury may have come at a fortuitous time. If the Blue Jays are going to lose Bo Bichette, they at least have today's Trade Deadline to potentially replace him. Here are a few options.

Who can the Blue Jays replace Bo Bichette with?

3) Tim Anderson

Tim Anderson is probably going to be traded. The shortstop has a club option that likely won't be picked up and the White Sox are expected to clean house, perhaps even moving stars. Anderson would be a fine Bichette replacement.

2) Isiah Kiner-Falefa

The Yankees likely won't be in sell mode, even as they sit in last place. Still, if the Blue Jays called and asked to send prospects for a utility player that may or may not be re-signed in the offseason, it would be hard for Brian Cashman to say no.

1) Paul DeJong

Paul DeJong could replace Bo Bichette

Paul DeJong is very likely to get traded. The St. Louis Cardinals are not competing and they've already begun a fire sale. The shortstop is in the way of Masyn Winn, who is one of their top prospects and DeJong is a free agent next year. The Blue Jays could replace Bo Bichette with him.