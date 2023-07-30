St. Louis Cardinals send $10,000,000-valued Jordan Montgomery to Texas Rangers as fire sale continues

Jordan Montgomery, whose AAV is worth $10,000,000 is heading to the Texas Rangers. As per Jeff Passan, the St. Louis Cardinals are parting ways with the pitcher just moments after they agreed to send relief pitcher Jordan Hicks elsewhere.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan BREAKING: The Texas Rangers are finalizing a trade to acquire left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery from the St. Louis Cardinals, sources tell ESPN.

This is the second consecutive year Montgomery has swapped teams. The left-handed starter was with the New York Yankees last season until he was traded for Harrison Bader. Now, he's rejoining the American League.

Jordan Montgomery is one of many Texas Rangers' trades

The Texas Rangers are being extremely active at the trade deadline. Well before the deadline was near, they made a trade for former All-Star Aroldis Chapman. Last night, they finalized a deal for former Cy Young Max Scherzer.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Rangers receive: LHP Jordan Montgomery and RHR Chris Stratton



Cardinals receive: IF Thomas Saggese, RHP Tekoah Roby and LHP John King



The deal is done. The Rangers get another starter and another reliever. They are all in.

Now, they're sending three prospects to the Cardinals to add Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton. This is two days before the deadline, so GM Chris Young might not be finished yet.

Jordan Montgomery has been traded

Regardless, Montgomery will slot into a surprisingly strong rotation that has been able to withstand the loss of Jacob deGrom. They will try to fend off the Houston Astros in the AL West- they're currently one game up.